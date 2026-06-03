Cara Delevingne Knew Her Drug Abuse Was 'Bad' When It Triggered 'Suicidal Ideation': 'I Could Disappear'

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Cara Delevingne looked back on the painful time in her life when she battled substance abuse. The supermodel, 32, got candid on the Wednesday, June 3, episode of Alex Cooper's "Call Her Daddy" podcast, where she discussed the moment she knew her drug usage was getting to a tipping point.

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Source: @callherdaddy/YouTube Cara Delevingne discussed her past drug abuse in a candid chat with Alex Cooper.

"I knew it was bad when I started doing them alone, how much I liked that and how much I knew that people weren't judging me. I didn't judge myself for it, and I could disappear," the British catwalk queen said. "I knew it was a problem and that was beyond. But with work — it's not a problem because I'm working — I'm making money," Delevingne went on. "I would be in a state where I'd definitely be more f----- up than other people, but I am going to work."

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Cara Delevingne Admitted She Was 'So Close' to 'Ending' Her Life

Source: @callherdaddy/YouTube Cara Delevingne began experimenting with drugs as a teenager.

"My body just couldn't take it," the Paper Towns actress added. "The kind of suicidal ideation came back around when I was at my height of fame, when I should have been the most happy and I felt the most guilty. I felt like I didn't deserve any of it." Delevingne confessed she was "so close to ending" her life at one point.

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Music Influenced the Model to Go on a Different Path

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Source: @callherdaddy/YouTube The Victoria's Secret Angel said music 'saved' her life.

However, listening to music "at that moment really saved" Delevingne, "because a song came on when [she] was alone in this hotel room." "It was a song that played at a friend's funeral who died of an overdose," she recounted. "When you're in that position where you can choose to try and end your life or not, that is such a quick flip."

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Source: MEGA Ketamine became one of Cara Delevingne's biggest issues.

"And in that one moment I was like, 'What am I doing? Why am I doing this? I can't believe that I'm in this place.' And I threw all the drugs down the toilet. So yeah, it had been a problem," the Suicide Squad star admitted. "But when you're successful and when you seem you're doing great, you have your hair and makeup done, it's kind of fine. People make excuses, people are making money. You're paying for people's lives, jobs and kids, so you don't wanna stop. You don't wanna say no," she explained.

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Cara Delevingne Started Taking Drugs Around Age 14

Source: MEGA 'I loved what drugs made me feel,' the British actress confessed.