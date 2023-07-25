Cara Delevingne Admits It's Been Tough for Her to Stay Sober After Checking Into Rehab: 'I Am Stable'

Cara Delevingne revealed more details about her sobriety journey after checking into rehab for substance abuse issues last year.

“It hasn’t [been easy], but there have never been moments when I’m like, ‘This isn’t worth it,’” the 30-year-old told Elle U.K. “It’s been worth every second. I just don’t know what it would take for me to give it up. I am stable. I’m calmer.”