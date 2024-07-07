Cara Delevingne Admits Sobriety Allowed Her to 'Get My Power Back' After Being 'Controlled' by Substances for Years
About two years after Cara Delevingne was seen looking wasted in an airport, the model opened up about how becoming sober has changed her life.
“I used to think drugs and alcohol helped me cope … but they didn't, they kept me sad and super depressed,” the 31-year-old, who went to rehab in 2022, admitted.
“I feel like I've got my power back and I'm not being controlled by other things,” she added, noting the first time she got drunk was in 2001 at her aunt's wedding, "I was eight, what a crazy age to get drunk!"
As for the infamous pictures taken outside the Van Nuys airport in L.A. after she had attended a festival, Delevingne said, “It was a stupid decision to go straight from a festival to work. I should have waited a day. But it was going to happen to me anyway, there were plenty of photos out there of me looking wasted.”
The actress — who is launching her new non-alcoholic Prosecco brand, Della Vite Zero — confessed those shocking photos made her finally go to rehab. The star shared how she would have never been able to land her recent role as Sally Bowles in the West End production of Cabaret if she had not gotten clean.
Delevingne went on to say she is now able to be around people who are drinking and it “doesn't mess her up,” adding how she had “just as much fun” at this year's Glastonbury festival.
As OK! previously reported, despite being sober, haters on the internet have continued to accuse Delevingne of relapsing after rumors swirled she was on drugs at the 2024 Met Gala. However, she made it a point to clap back at the trolls.
Delevingne decided to defend herself after a video went viral of the Suicide Squad star being interviewed with Ed Sheeran and Stella McCartney.
In the clip, the model was chatting to a reporter while in a custom-made, lab-grown diamond hooded VRAI x Stella McCartney ensemble when the "Perfect" singer and the luxury fashion designer hopped into the conversation.
"How #EdSheeran crashing #CaraDelevingne’s interview made us feel: 🤩❤️," E! News penned alongside the clip.
While it was all meant in good humor and fun, critics in the comments section of the post jumped to questionable conclusions about Delevingne's sobriety.
"They’re saving her from ruining the interview because she’s so coked up they had to intervene😂," one user claimed, while another asked: "Is she back on something??"
The Paper Towns leading lady took to the comments section herself to reveal, "been clear for nearly two years!! Thanks for the support. 👏," in response to the first user's message.
