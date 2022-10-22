Cause For Concern? Inside Cara Delevingne's Most Alarming Moments

Cara Delevingne seems to have returned to the spotlight unharmed, but not before a series of bizarre behaviors worried fans and friends alike.

The stunning model has only stepped out for two public occasions since she was photographed heading onto Jay Z's plane in a very disheveled manner.

Following her barefooted entrance onto the rapper's private jet, Delevingne skipped out on her own New York Fashion Week event and dealt with a loving rehab intervention from friends.

Since reentering the spotlight at Paris Fashion Week and a MIPOC event in Cannes, the 30-year-old opened up about her "prudeness" in an interesting interview.

