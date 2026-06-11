Unrecognizable Cara Delevingne Goes Incognito in Paris as She Gets Candid About Sobriety Journey: Photos

Article continues below advertisement

Cara Delevingne was almost unrecognizable as she strolled the streets of Paris. The model, actress and singer wore a black hat and gray sweatsuit as she walked the streets ahead of her concert on Wednesday, June 10. She sported small, chic sunglasses and her brunette hair was in a tossled styles as she arrived at the Main Room for her first-ever headline tour.

Article continues below advertisement

'My Biggest Fear and Greatest Love'

Source: MEGA Cara Delevingne arrived at the Main Room for her first headline tour.

The star has already performed shows in Berlin, Barcelona and London. Following her Paris performances, Delevingne will grace the stage in Los Angeles and New York. She dropped her first singles, "I Forgot" and "Out of My Head" off her highly anticipated album in April 2026. When announcing her official foray into music, Delevingne referred to the genre as her "biggest fear and greatest love." "'I Forgot' and 'Out of my Head' are the first peek inside my stream of consciousness over the last few years," she added. "I cannot quite believe we are finally here."

Article continues below advertisement

View this post on Instagram Source: @CaraDelevingne/Instagram Cara Delevingne announced her first singles on Instagram.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Cara Delevingne referred to her sobriety as the 'catalyst' toward pursuing music.

Delevingne opened up to Billboard about her music and sobriety in a rare interview. "I didn’t want to do this album unless I felt like I was metaphorically exposing my innards," she explained. "For some people, I think it might be a bit of a shock that I’m doing music, but it is something I’ve done since I was a kid." Delevingne explained that she had hit a difficult point in her life while she was trying to get sober, which became the "catalyst" for her new music. "It wasn’t about if, it was about when. Some things you just can’t control," she said. "There was a point in which I’m not someone that prays a lot, but I was praying every day to make something powerful, beautiful, creative out of the pain I was going through at the time. This was a period of time where I was trying to get sober."

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Cara Delevingne will make six stops on her first headline tour.

Delevingne described music as "one of the biggest connectors on the planet." "Something for me that has been more important than anything has been connection," the model explained. "I think through mental health struggles and whether it be addiction or substance use or whatever, I lost that connection with myself and with the world. "This was a quick shot straight back to that," she added, referring to her music. Delevingne has been brutally honest about her sobriety while doing press for her new album. She told "Call Her Daddy" host Alex Cooper that she began doing drugs when she was just 14 years old. "I loved what drugs made me feel," she said.

Getting Sober

Source: MEGA Cara Delevingne has been very open about her struggles with addiction while doing press for her new music.