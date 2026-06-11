Unrecognizable Cara Delevingne Goes Incognito in Paris as She Gets Candid About Sobriety Journey: Photos
June 11 2026, Updated 2:18 p.m. ET
Cara Delevingne was almost unrecognizable as she strolled the streets of Paris.
The model, actress and singer wore a black hat and gray sweatsuit as she walked the streets ahead of her concert on Wednesday, June 10.
She sported small, chic sunglasses and her brunette hair was in a tossled styles as she arrived at the Main Room for her first-ever headline tour.
'My Biggest Fear and Greatest Love'
The star has already performed shows in Berlin, Barcelona and London. Following her Paris performances, Delevingne will grace the stage in Los Angeles and New York.
She dropped her first singles, "I Forgot" and "Out of My Head" off her highly anticipated album in April 2026.
When announcing her official foray into music, Delevingne referred to the genre as her "biggest fear and greatest love."
"'I Forgot' and 'Out of my Head' are the first peek inside my stream of consciousness over the last few years," she added. "I cannot quite believe we are finally here."
Delevingne opened up to Billboard about her music and sobriety in a rare interview.
"I didn’t want to do this album unless I felt like I was metaphorically exposing my innards," she explained. "For some people, I think it might be a bit of a shock that I’m doing music, but it is something I’ve done since I was a kid."
Delevingne explained that she had hit a difficult point in her life while she was trying to get sober, which became the "catalyst" for her new music.
"It wasn’t about if, it was about when. Some things you just can’t control," she said. "There was a point in which I’m not someone that prays a lot, but I was praying every day to make something powerful, beautiful, creative out of the pain I was going through at the time. This was a period of time where I was trying to get sober."
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Delevingne described music as "one of the biggest connectors on the planet."
"Something for me that has been more important than anything has been connection," the model explained. "I think through mental health struggles and whether it be addiction or substance use or whatever, I lost that connection with myself and with the world.
"This was a quick shot straight back to that," she added, referring to her music.
Delevingne has been brutally honest about her sobriety while doing press for her new album.
She told "Call Her Daddy" host Alex Cooper that she began doing drugs when she was just 14 years old.
"I loved what drugs made me feel," she said.
Getting Sober
"I knew it was bad when I started doing them alone, how much I liked that and how much I knew that people weren't judging me. I didn't judge myself for it, and I could disappear," she said.
According to People, Delevingne decided to get sober after paparazzi photos of her at the 2022 Burning Man festival prompted wild speculation on her health.
While in her hotel room, Delevingne remembered a song coming on, which played at the funeral of a friend who had died from an overdose.
"When you're in that position where you can choose to try and end your life or not, that is such a quick flip," she said. "nd in that one moment I was like, 'What am I doing? Why am I doing this? I can't believe that I'm in this place.' And I threw all the drugs down the toilet."