Loving Intervention! Cara Delevingne's Concerned Friends Beg Her To 'Go To Rehab' Following Recent Spiraling Behavior
It seems as though Cara Delevingne needs a reality check after her recent concerning behavior.
"I'm begging you, Cara. Go to rehab!" cried the 30-year-old's close friends during an important intervention over the spiraling star's frequent partying patterns.
Since the beginning of September, Delevingne has drawn alarming attention toward her unprofessional ways — and it seem as though her loved ones have had enough, according to a news publication.
MARGOT ROBBIE VISIBLY EMOTIONAL AFTER VISITING CARA DELEVINGNE’S HOME AS CONCERNS MOUNT ABOUT MODEL'S WELL-BEING
"They are desperately trying to make her understand that it is not too late for her to get well," explained an insider — except their friend is stubbornly pushing back.
"They're going on about how a long, intensive stint in rehab would help get her back on track, but Cara played dumb," the source further dished. "She keeps telling them, 'I don't know what you're talking about. I'm doing great.'"
It appears the Suicide Squad star may have crossed the line after the business woman even missed her own New York Fashion Week collection launch.
"Happy belated birthday @karllagerfeld. What an honor that the #CaraLovesKarl collection is now available! I'm so proud of it," Delevingne posted to Instagram on Monday, September 12. "The NYC takeover looks amazing! Tag me in your pictures from Times Square!"
CARA DELEVINGNE HAS TWITTER USERS IN A TIZZY AFTER FOLLOWING MEGAN THEE STALLION AROUND THE 2022 BILLBOARD MUSIC AWARDS
The model's absence at the astound clothing line's launch was extra disappointing, as it brought back loving memories of the late German fashion designer, Karl Lagerfeld, who died in February 2019 at the age of 85.
Concerns began weeks prior to Delevingne's fashion week no-show stunt, as OK! recently reported the star's disheveled appearance while boarding Jay-Z's private plane.
On Monday, September 5, witnesses provided a detailed description of a distraught Delevingne smoking a pipe in a Britney Spears t-shirt. Not only did the Paper Towns actress have heavy dark circles beneath her eyes, but she appeared to be 'erratic' and barefoot while not having control over her body.
"Her friends are worried about her generally after some erratic behavior, but she has a good group around her. Her sister Poppy was at the festival with her," an insider stated while noting Delevingne's attendance at the multi-day Burning Man festival. "She wasn't alone and she has her back."
Radar reported news of friends begging for the actress to go to rehab.