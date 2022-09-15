Margot Robbie Visibly Emotional After Visiting Cara Delevingne’s Home As Concerns Mount About Model's Wellbeing
Friends supporting friends! Amid growing concerns surrounding Cara Delevingne’s wellbeing, the model’s friend and Suicide Squad co-star Margot Robbie appeared to check in on her earlier this week.
On Monday, September 12, The Wolf of Wall Street alum appeared visibly emotional, obscuring her face while departing Delevingne’s house in West Hollywood.
After her seemingly alarming visit to her friend, Robbie headed to catch a flight at Los Angeles International Airport, sporting a pair of black joggers and a black tank top for the trip. Robbie was seen with a rolling suitcase and a clear bag of what appeared to be toiletries as she exited Delevingne's home.
CARA DELEVINGNE SKIPS HER OWN NEW YORK FASHION WEEK EVENT AFTER SPARKING CONCERN ABOUT HER ERRATIC BEHAVIOR
Alongside her notable absences from Monday's Emmy Awards and the launch of her CARA LOVES KARL capsule collection for the late Karl Lagerfeld’s eponymous fashion house at New York Fashion Week, the model has recently sparked concern for some seemingly eyebrow-raising behavior.
On Monday, September 5, the model made to Van Nuys Airport in Los Angeles, where she was spotted boarding Jay Z's private jet without shoes on. After sitting on the artist’s plane for roughly 45 minutes, the star disembarked the jet with her luggage.
MAJOR CONCERN FOR 'ERRATIC' CARA DELEVINGNE AFTER SHE LOOKS DISHEVELED HITCHING RIDE ON JAY Z'S PRIVATE JET
According to one insider, Delevingne’s seemingly erratic behavior was a testament to her recent trip to the Burning Man festival, which took place in Nevada’s Black Rock Desert earlier this summer.
"She had just spent days in the desert — not eating all that much,” the unnamed source spilled, explaining that Delevingne, “looked disheveled because she hadn't had time to scrub up yet.”
Even so, the model’s loved ones were still reportedly concerned about her questionable appearances. "Her friends are worried about her generally after some erratic behavior, but she has a good group around her,” the insider continued, adding that her sister, Poppy Delevingne, accompanied her to the festival. "She wasn't alone and she has her back."
Daily Mail previously reported on Robbie’s recent sighting.