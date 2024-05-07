Cardi B and Offset Spark Reconciliation Rumors by Holding Hands at Met Gala After-Party

As OK! previously shared, the Love & Hip Hop: New York alum announced in December 2023 that the spouses weren't together.

"I don't know if you guys have been getting clues from me from my Lives or from my Stories, when I put some certain music or find my unfollowings," she told her Instagram followers during a live social media video shortly after unfollowing her baby daddy on the platform.

As rumors swirled that Offset — whom she married in 2017 — was hooking up with Chrisean Rock, Cardi said she wasn't sure if the gossip was true but insisted she didn't care because she had "been single for a minute now."