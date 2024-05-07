Cardi B and Offset Spark Reconciliation Rumors by Holding Hands at Met Gala After-Party
In photos obtained by a news outlet, the pair was seen holding hands as they arrived to Richie Akiva's “The After” shindig in NYC.
The "I Like It" singer wore a strapless red gown to the party that featured a plunging neckline, cone bra detail and a long train, but that was nothing compared to the outfit she rocked at the MoMA.
The star was one of the last people to grace the red carpet, doing so in an over-the-top black gown by Windowsen. The tulle skirt was so full and voluminous that it had to be handled and spread out by a whopping nine assistants!
Cardi, 31, added emerald jewelry and a black turban to complete the jaw-dropping ensemble.
"Every single time that I got to the Met, it's fun of course," she shared last year with Vogue, though she noted it's also nerve-wracking, "maybe because my looks are so spectacular that people just expect every year to be more amazing than the last, and it's so hard because imagine competing with myself. That is sickening."
Offset, 32, didn't walk the carpet.
As OK! previously shared, the Love & Hip Hop: New York alum announced in December 2023 that the spouses weren't together.
"I don't know if you guys have been getting clues from me from my Lives or from my Stories, when I put some certain music or find my unfollowings," she told her Instagram followers during a live social media video shortly after unfollowing her baby daddy on the platform.
As rumors swirled that Offset — whom she married in 2017 — was hooking up with Chrisean Rock, Cardi said she wasn't sure if the gossip was true but insisted she didn't care because she had "been single for a minute now."
"But I have been afraid to like — not afraid, I just don't know how, like, to tell the world. But I feel like today has been like a sign," she expressed of no longer considering herself a married woman.
"The last time I got on Live I kind of wanted to tell you guys, but I didn't know how to tell you, so I was like, I changed my mind. But it has been like this for a minute now and I just think that's a sign," the New York native added. "I wanna start 2024 fresh, open. I don't know, I'm curious for a new life, for a new beginning. Yeah, I'm excited."
Though Cardi accused the rapper of "playing games" with her when she was in a vulnerable state, they reunited on Valentine's Day this year. The duo has been on and off in the past, with Cardi filing for divorce in 2020 — however, they were back together the following month.
