Cardi B Gives Birth to Baby No. 3 With Estranged Husband Offset by Her Side: Photos

Source: mega
Sept. 12 2024, Published 2:35 p.m. ET

Cardi B is now a mom-of-three!

The rapper, 31, announced she gave birth to her and Offset's child, a baby girl, on Thursday, September 12.

"The prettiest lil thing 🌸🌸 9/7/24 💖💖," the "Bodak Yellow" songstress captioned a photo of herself holding the tot alongside her estranged husband, Offset, and their other two kids, Wave and Kulture.

Source: @iamcardib/Instagram

Cardi B welcomed a baby girl in September.

Some users were surprised to see Offset, 32, there as they are in the midst of a divorce.

"Offset is the father of her baby so y’all expect him not to be there because thats not y’all business," one person wrote, while another said, "Yall hating on Offset and yall baby daddy ain’t involved ☕️."

Meanwhile, others sent well-wishes to the family. One person wrote, "Congratulations queen 👑❤️," while another said, "Congratulations 😍."

Source: @iamcardib/Instagram

The star shares three kids with estranged husband Offset.

As OK! previously reported, Cardi announced that she was expecting her third child, but she and Offset couldn't make their marriage work.

"With every ending comes a new beginning! I am so grateful to have shared this season with you, you have brought me more love, more life and most of all renewed my power! Reminded me that I can have it all! You’ve reminded me that I never have to choose between life, love, and my passion!" she began.

"I love you so much and can not wait for you to witness what you helped me accomplish, what you pushed me to do! It’s so much easier taking life’s twists, turns and test laying down, but you, your brother and your sister have shown me why it’s worth it to push through!" the star continued.

Cardi B
Cardi's announcement came after a source claimed she was filing for divorce from the Migos member in July.

Though infidelity rumors swirled, an insider claimed that wasn't the root of their issues.

Source: @iamcardib/Instagram

Cardi B announced she's pregnant earlier this year.

Source: @iamcardib/Instagram

The rapper shares the pictures on social media.

"They’ve grown apart. That’s what drove her to this decision more than anything else," they spilled of the duo, who tied the knot in 2017. "This is something she wants to do."

"They both have been trying to figure out what their future looks like for a while now," the source said, adding how it was not an "overnight" decision for the pair. "They’ve both been on the same page. There wasn’t [pushback]. They’ve grown apart and that feeling has gotten stronger overtime. It’s become unavoidable."

