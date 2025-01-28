Cardi B Unveils NSFW Photo of Her New Butt Crack Piercing
Cardi B just revealed her latest piercing — which shocked fans, to say the least.
The "WAP" rapper took to X (formerly Twitter) to share the news with a cheeky caption, writing, “Soooo …….i got my b--- crack pierced 🤭.”
Naturally, without proof, her followers were skeptical, with one asking, “How is it even physically possible?!🤔😱🥶,” while another demanded, saying, “Ok where’s the pic?”
A third chimed in, “How does that work? Asking for a friend.”
Minutes later, the singer posted a close-up photo of her new piercing, which showed two silver studs placed at the upper part of her booty, right above her signature flower tattoos.
She captioned the post, “Do I lie?”
The style, known as a “valley piercing,” left fans divided.
“sure, you always keep it real,” one follower wrote, while another chimed in, “I can't 😭.”
But not everyone was impressed as critics were quick to slam the new studs, with one calling her “such a disgusting human being” and another labeling her “the most useless celebrity ever.”
Another added: “Doesn’t change the fact you a h--.”
This isn’t Cardi’s first time sharing her love for body art. In 2023, Los Angeles-based piercer Pierced by Harrison, known for his work with celebrities, revealed that Cardi came to his shop for a Monroe piercing above her lip and several ear piercings.
The Monroe piercing followed a mishap with her tongue ring.
“I had to take it off because I think I bit it and it f------- f------ up a blood vessel,” Cardi previously shared on Instagram. “The tip is purple. So, yeah, I'm traumatized.”
In 2024, she returned to the piercer for more earrings, joking in a TikTok video, “I came in for one thing. Look what Harrison did!” as she showed off her new bling.
Cardi loves to do things crazy things to her body, including getting an updated version of her iconic peacock tattoo.
Tattoo artist Jamie Schene spent a week refreshing the intricate design, which now features vibrant blues, greens, flowers and butterflies.
“After ten years, I gave my peacock tattoo a makeover,” Cardi captioned the before-and-after shots. "his whole week I been takin hours of pain getting tatted 😩😂. Thank you @jamie_schene."
Schene later praised the rapper’s perseverance, writing on Instagram, “I gave Cardi’s peacock a makeover! Thanks for the trust @iamcardib You’re strength and determination are inspiring. (Getting tattooed for 7 days in a row is no joke 🙌).”