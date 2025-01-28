or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Cardi B
OK LogoNEWS

Cardi B Unveils NSFW Photo of Her New Butt Crack Piercing

cardi b
Source: MEGA

Cardi B showed off her new booty piercing in a photo shared on X.

By:

Jan. 28 2025, Published 7:31 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Cardi B just revealed her latest piercing — which shocked fans, to say the least.

The "WAP" rapper took to X (formerly Twitter) to share the news with a cheeky caption, writing, “Soooo …….i got my b--- crack pierced 🤭.”

Article continues below advertisement
Source: @iamcardib/X
Article continues below advertisement

Naturally, without proof, her followers were skeptical, with one asking, “How is it even physically possible?!🤔😱🥶,” while another demanded, saying, “Ok where’s the pic?”

A third chimed in, “How does that work? Asking for a friend.”

Article continues below advertisement
cardi b
Source: MEGA

Cardi B posted a photo of her new butt crack piercing on X.

Article continues below advertisement

Minutes later, the singer posted a close-up photo of her new piercing, which showed two silver studs placed at the upper part of her booty, right above her signature flower tattoos.

She captioned the post, “Do I lie?”

The style, known as a “valley piercing,” left fans divided.

Article continues below advertisement
cardi b
Source: MEGA

Fans were shocked, with some in disbelief about the piercing.

Article continues below advertisement

“sure, you always keep it real,” one follower wrote, while another chimed in, “I can't 😭.”

But not everyone was impressed as critics were quick to slam the new studs, with one calling her “such a disgusting human being” and another labeling her “the most useless celebrity ever.”

Another added: “Doesn’t change the fact you a h--.”

MORE ON:
Cardi B

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement
cardi b
Source: @iamcardib/X

The piercing consists of two silver studs placed on her upper butt crack.

Article continues below advertisement

This isn’t Cardi’s first time sharing her love for body art. In 2023, Los Angeles-based piercer Pierced by Harrison, known for his work with celebrities, revealed that Cardi came to his shop for a Monroe piercing above her lip and several ear piercings.

The Monroe piercing followed a mishap with her tongue ring.

“I had to take it off because I think I bit it and it f------- f------ up a blood vessel,” Cardi previously shared on Instagram. “The tip is purple. So, yeah, I'm traumatized.”

Article continues below advertisement
cardi b
Source: MEGA

The rapper has a peacock tattoo on her backside.

Article continues below advertisement

In 2024, she returned to the piercer for more earrings, joking in a TikTok video, “I came in for one thing. Look what Harrison did!” as she showed off her new bling.

Article continues below advertisement
Source: @iamcardib/Instagram

Cardi loves to do things crazy things to her body, including getting an updated version of her iconic peacock tattoo.

Tattoo artist Jamie Schene spent a week refreshing the intricate design, which now features vibrant blues, greens, flowers and butterflies.

“After ten years, I gave my peacock tattoo a makeover,” Cardi captioned the before-and-after shots. "his whole week I been takin hours of pain getting tatted 😩😂. Thank you @jamie_schene."

Schene later praised the rapper’s perseverance, writing on Instagram, “I gave Cardi’s peacock a makeover! Thanks for the trust @iamcardib You’re strength and determination are inspiring. (Getting tattooed for 7 days in a row is no joke 🙌).”

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.