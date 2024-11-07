or
Cardi B Reveals Glimpse of Baby No. 3's Moniker While Showing Off Her New Diamond Bracelets: Watch

Composite photo of Cardi B.
Source: MEGA/@eliantte/Instagram

Cardi B fans predicted her daughter's name is 'Bloom' or 'Blossom.'

By:

Nov. 7 2024, Published 11:12 a.m. ET

Cardi B is blinged out!

On Wednesday, November 6, the “I Like It” rapper, 32, tried to hide her third child’s moniker while showing off her stack of diamond bracelets in a clip posted by jewelry designer Elliot Eliantte.

Source: @eliantte/Instagram
The star’s loaded wrist donned five accessories, three of which featured her kids’ names, including daughter Kulture, 6, son Wave, 3, and her newborn tot.

“Y’all can’t see my daughter’s name yet so I gotta hide the last one!” she said in the footage as she covered the name with her finger. “Just know the whole f------ wrist is Eliantte b----.”

Despite attempting to keep the moniker a secret, “B” and “L” were shown as the first two letters of the name. Some internet sleuths even took screenshots at the end of the clip to catch the last two letters, theorizing the name ends in “O” and “M.”

“💎💎💎 New Wrist @iamcardib,” the footage was captioned, to which people responded with their name guesses.

cardi b glimpse baby moniker showing off diamond bracelets watch
Source: @eliantte/Instagram

Cardi B covered up the name of her third child while showing off her bracelets.

“We saw it Blossom 🌸,” one person shared, while another claimed, “Her name is Bloom.”

A third noted, “Why celebrities think we [give a f---] about their kid’s name 😂😂.”

As OK! previously reported, on September 12, Cardi announced that she welcomed the youngster alongside ex Offset on September 7.

Cardi B

cardi b glimpse baby moniker showing off diamond bracelets watch
Source: @eliantte/Instagram

At the end of the video, fans caught that the name ends with an 'O' and an 'M.'

The Migos member and the “WAP” singer share three children together, with Cardi revealing her pregnancy on the same day news of her and Offset’s divorce filing made headlines.

cardi b glimpse baby moniker showing off diamond bracelets watch
Source: MEGA

Cardi B shares her three kids with ex Offset.

"With every ending comes a new beginning! I am so grateful to have shared this season with you, you have brought me more love, more life and most of all renewed my power! Reminded me that I can have it all! You’ve reminded me that I never have to choose between life, love, and my passion!" she penned on Instagram to her unborn child at the time.

"I love you so much and can not wait for you to witness what you helped me accomplish, what you pushed me to do! It’s so much easier taking life’s twists, turns and test laying down, but you, your brother and your sister have shown me why it’s worth it to push through!" the Grammy winner continued.

Once the little one was born, Cardi wrote on Instagram, "The prettiest lil thing 🌸🌸 9/7/24 💖💖" alongside a photo of herself holding the newborn with Offset, Kulture and Wave.

