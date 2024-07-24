10 of the Raciest Music Videos Ever: From Katy Perry's 'California Gurls' to Cardi B's 'WAP' and More
Benny Benassi – 'Who’s Your Daddy'
Benny Benassi's music video for "Who's Your Daddy?" features women leaving little to the imagination with their seductive outfits. They flaunt suggestive poses while the Italian DJ repeatedly delivers sexual lines like "I want you, daddy" and "I want you harder."
The whole video focuses on seduction through jaw-dropping, enticing activities.
Beyoncé – 'Partition'
Beyoncé shows another side of herself in the risqué music video for her hit song, "Partition." She displays her body in an almost naked fashion several times in the clip as she seduces her onscreen partner.
Cardi B Featuring Megan Thee Stallion – 'WAP'
Cardi B delivers a powerful message through "WAP," her collaborative track with Megan Thee Stallion.
Known for their curves, the two rappers celebrate female empowerment and sexuality through the provocative performances, sets and costumes in the music video. They also complement their explicit choreography with the song's clear-cut lyrics.
Cher – 'If I Could Turn Back Time'
Cher's classic music video for "If I Could Turn Back Time" remains notable as she dominates the group of sailors while performing the track on a USS Missouri battleship. Although the lyrics express her regret and longing, she sets everyone's pulse racing with her sheer bodysuit that highlights her private parts.
Duran Duran – 'Girls on Film'
Duran Duran's buzzworthy music video for "Girls on Film" explores one's sexual fantasies while the band delivers the show-stopping lyrics. The material's sexually suggestive scenarios include a cowgirl riding a hunky Black male, a woman giving an oil massage, participating in mud wrestling and putting ice on one's nipples.
Janet Jackson – 'Any Time, Any Place'
Janet Jackson presents her bold self, who enjoys having risqué and intimate moments with her onscreen partner in the music video for "Any Time, Any Place." The tracks' lyrics and melody match the clip's scenes that focus on seduction and sexual satisfaction, tickling listeners' imagination.
Katy Perry Featuring Snoop Dogg – 'California Gurls'
A carefree California summer becomes the center of Katy Perry's "California Gurls" music video. The 39-year-old songstress, who has since left American Idol ahead of the release of her new album, sings with Snoop Dogg — the music video's "Sugar Daddy."
At times, Perry flaunts her b------ and naked body while rocking her candy-colored hair.
Nicki Minaj – 'Anaconda'
Nicki Minaj objectifies herself to promote women's beauty in her music video for her hit song, "Anaconda." Her explicit lyrics match her and her team's provocative choreography, which also features Drake at one point.
"I don't know what there is to really talk about. I'm being serious. I just see the video as being a normal video," she told GQ about the material, adding, "I think the video is about what girls do. Girls love being with other girls, and when you go back to us being younger, we would have slumber parties and we'd be dancing with our friends."
Minaj's music video also highlights power and control.
Selena Gomez – 'Hands to Myself'
Selena Gomez evolves and introduces her bolder self in the "Hands to Myself" music video. The material sees her looking seductive as she roams around an empty house in her lover's clothes.
She also makes out with the home's owner after fantasizing about him.
“You get to see these images of what people think love is. It’s theatrical, it’s movie-like. And all of that you end up seeing ends up being a false reality on both ends. That’s what I wanted it to feel like," she said of the video in an interview.
Usher – 'Confessions, Pt. II'
Usher's "Confessions, Pt. II" music video is not as provocative as the others on the list, but it shows off a man's sexual desires while highlighting vulnerability. Its emotional intensity also puts a spotlight on the star, especially when he cuddling with two Black women during one point of the video.