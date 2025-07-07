or
Cardi B Sparks Rumors She Broke Up With Stefon Diggs After Deleting All Photos of the NFL Star From Her Instagram

Photo of Cardi B and a photo of Cardi B with Stefon Diggs
Source: mega;

Is Cardi B single again?

By:

July 7 2025, Published 11:01 a.m. ET

Are Cardi B and Stefon Diggs already over?

Just one month after the pair confirmed their romance via a PDA-packed social media post, the rapper, 32, deleted all traces of the NFL star from her Instagram page over the Fourth of July weekend.

However, Diggs, 31, still has a photo of them together in one of his May uploads.

Did Cardi B's Ex Offset Interfere in Her New Romance?

cardi b sparks rumors broke up stefon diggs after deleting photos instagram
Source: mega

Cardi B deleted all traces of new boyfriend Stefon Diggs from her Instagram page.

On Sunday, July 6, Cardi B's estranged husband, Offset — whom she filed to divorce last summer — reportedly went on an Instagram Live and vaguely stated, "You can't get rid of me. I’m like cancer. You can’t get rid of the cancer."

However, the Migos member, 33, didn't reveal whether he was referring to the pair's suspected split.

Inside Cardi B and Stefon Diggs' Relationship

cardi b sparks rumors broke up stefon diggs after deleting photos instagram
Source: @iamcardib/instagram

Cardi B and the athlete became Instagram official in June.

The mom-of-three first sparked romance rumors with Diggs in October 2024, though they kept things private until June, when Cardi B posted a video of herself twerking while the athlete slapped her butt.

The "Bodak Yellow" artist also shared a photo of them embracing on a yacht and a snap of herself in a room filled with roses, presumably gifted to her by Diggs.

They were last seen together in late June, when the New England Patriots star rented out a castle for them to stay in while in France.

Cardi B and Offset's Rocky Romance

cardi b sparks rumors broke up stefon diggs after deleting photos instagram
Source: mega

The estranged spouses have been on and off since 2017.

Prior to them getting together, the Bronx native and Offset had a rollercoaster romance after secretly marrying in 2017.

Following the birth of their daughter in 2018, the stars separated — though they got back together the following year. However, in 2020, rumors swirled Cardi B was filing for divorce, but they once again reconciled.

The pair welcomed a son, and in December 2023, the "WAP" singer announced she had been "single for a minute" — though at the time, she was also pregnant with their third child.

In July 2024, Cardi B filed for divorce, giving birth to their baby two months later.

Divorce Turns Scary

cardi b sparks rumors broke up stefon diggs after deleting photos instagram
Source: mega

The mom-of-three claimed Offset threatened her with murder-suicide.

The estranged spouses each accused the other of cheating, and in March, Cardi B shockingly claimed Offset threatened murder-suicide. In addition, she said he sent a man she was seeing — presumably Diggs — X-rated videos of her with Offset.

"Every time he knows that I go out of town he harasses me. He leaves me voice notes trying to pull my self-esteem to the ground and I’m so tired of it," Cardi B expressed on social media at the time.

She also said his new girlfriend had been "harassing" her for months.

