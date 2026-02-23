or
Cardi B Blames the Government for Her Fall During Las Vegas Concert: They're 'Out to Get Me!'

photo of Cardi B
Source: MEGA

Cardi B turned a Las Vegas concert fall into a joke, blaming the government for the mishap.

Profile Image

Feb. 23 2026, Published 10:00 a.m. ET

Cardi B displayed remarkable resilience during her recent performance in Las Vegas.

The 33-year-old rapper experienced a brief fall from a chair while performing “Thotiana” at her Little Miss Drama concert on February 13. Instead of allowing the mishap to derail her performance, she continued singing while on the floor, showcasing her dedication to entertaining fans.

image of Cardi B briefly fell during a Las Vegas concert.
Source: MEGA

Cardi B briefly fell during a Las Vegas concert.

Following the show, Cardi shared a humorous video on her Instagram Stories, quipping, “Y’all the government was out to get me today. I’m telling you, [it was] the government. It was the government, b----!”

The concert slip did not hinder Cardi’s momentum. She attended an after-party that evening and performed her entire routine again during the next show. Sources close to the rapper confirmed her determination to maintain her energy and spirit throughout the tour.

image of The rapper continued performing from the floor.
Source: @iamcardib/Instagram

The rapper continued performing from the floor.

Cardi is also committed to her fitness journey, having welcomed her fourth child just a month prior.

On December 13, 2025, she posted a video of her treadmill workout, stating, “I told y’all imma be getting ready for tour! Anytime! ANY PLACE.”

Source: @iamcardib/Instagram
Despite her high-energy performances, Cardi has voiced her struggles with life on the road. In a candid Instagram video, she admitted to feeling exhausted, saying, “Baby, I cannot wait. I want to sleep so f------ good, b-----, woah. I am just so tired.” Her honesty resonates with many, as she balances motherhood with her career.

In another video, Cardi discussed her sensitivity to the bus’s movement while traveling, stating, “Like, the whole shaking and everything? I’m very sensitive. … I’m out here working for you m------------.”

image of Cardi B later joked that 'the government' caused the fall.
Source: MEGA

Cardi B later joked that 'the government' caused the fall.

Cardi also addressed her health regimen, revealing plans to try a “Twitter concoction” of ashwagandha, magnesium, and melatonin to improve her sleep. “I cannot wait,” she expressed, emphasizing her commitment to self-care.

This week, Cardi responded to criticisms regarding her relationship with NFL player Stefon Diggs.

In a video shared via X, she urged fans to “calm down,” asserting, “Y’all been a little bit too mean.”

image of The rapper remains focused on her tour.
Source: MEGA

The rapper remains focused on her tour.

Reflecting on her post-baby body, Cardi noted the frequent questions she receives about her weight loss. “Everyone always asks me, ‘Cardi, how did you lose all the weight after the baby? What did you do? You look great,’” she stated. “I’ll tell you how I did it: Stress!”

In a heartfelt Instagram post, Cardi shared her thoughts on motherhood and personal growth. “Starting over is never easy, but it’s been so worth it!” she reflected.

With her upcoming tour, she expressed determination, stating, “This next chapter is Me vs. Me!”

