Cardi B Blames the Government for Her Fall During Las Vegas Concert: They're 'Out to Get Me!'

Cardi B displayed remarkable resilience during her recent performance in Las Vegas. The 33-year-old rapper experienced a brief fall from a chair while performing “Thotiana” at her Little Miss Drama concert on February 13. Instead of allowing the mishap to derail her performance, she continued singing while on the floor, showcasing her dedication to entertaining fans.

Source: MEGA Cardi B briefly fell during a Las Vegas concert.

Following the show, Cardi shared a humorous video on her Instagram Stories, quipping, “Y’all the government was out to get me today. I’m telling you, [it was] the government. It was the government, b----!” The concert slip did not hinder Cardi’s momentum. She attended an after-party that evening and performed her entire routine again during the next show. Sources close to the rapper confirmed her determination to maintain her energy and spirit throughout the tour.

Source: @iamcardib/Instagram The rapper continued performing from the floor.

Cardi is also committed to her fitness journey, having welcomed her fourth child just a month prior. On December 13, 2025, she posted a video of her treadmill workout, stating, “I told y’all imma be getting ready for tour! Anytime! ANY PLACE.”

Despite her high-energy performances, Cardi has voiced her struggles with life on the road. In a candid Instagram video, she admitted to feeling exhausted, saying, “Baby, I cannot wait. I want to sleep so f------ good, b-----, woah. I am just so tired.” Her honesty resonates with many, as she balances motherhood with her career. In another video, Cardi discussed her sensitivity to the bus’s movement while traveling, stating, “Like, the whole shaking and everything? I’m very sensitive. … I’m out here working for you m------------.”

Source: MEGA Cardi B later joked that 'the government' caused the fall.

Cardi also addressed her health regimen, revealing plans to try a “Twitter concoction” of ashwagandha, magnesium, and melatonin to improve her sleep. “I cannot wait,” she expressed, emphasizing her commitment to self-care.

This week, Cardi responded to criticisms regarding her relationship with NFL player Stefon Diggs. In a video shared via X, she urged fans to “calm down,” asserting, “Y’all been a little bit too mean.”

Source: MEGA The rapper remains focused on her tour.