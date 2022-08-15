'Too Hot To Handle' Star Carly Lawrence Dishes On Her 'Healthy' Marriage To Bennett Sipes: 'We Want To Build A Life Together'

Though Carly Lawrence hasn't been married to Bennett Sipes for too long — the two met in December 2021 — she couldn't be happier to be in a committed relationship.

"It was really quick how it happened. People were very shocked and a lot of people still think it's fake," the Too Hot to Handle star, 24, exclusively tells OK!. "There was some legal stuff, as I am Canadian, but we didn't want to be torn apart. I was going to have to move back to Canada, and we obviously didn't want that. We have a life here — we have a dog, a car, and I love him. We have such a healthy relationship that I was like, 'We want to get married in the future anyways.'"