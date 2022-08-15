'Too Hot To Handle' Star Carly Lawrence Dishes On Her 'Healthy' Marriage To Bennett Sipes: 'We Want To Build A Life Together'
Though Carly Lawrence hasn't been married to Bennett Sipes for too long — the two met in December 2021 — she couldn't be happier to be in a committed relationship.
"It was really quick how it happened. People were very shocked and a lot of people still think it's fake," the Too Hot to Handle star, 24, exclusively tells OK!. "There was some legal stuff, as I am Canadian, but we didn't want to be torn apart. I was going to have to move back to Canada, and we obviously didn't want that. We have a life here — we have a dog, a car, and I love him. We have such a healthy relationship that I was like, 'We want to get married in the future anyways.'"
The pair tied the knot in May at True Love Wedding Chapel in Los Angeles, and the blonde babe says nothing has changed since then. "It's been a little bit more cill because we don't ever argue. If we do fight, I am like, 'Well I know he's not going anywhere.' There's more of a net there, but we are healthy. I would have never gotten married if we weren't so steady," she admits.
Lawrence, who appeared on season 2 of Too Hot to Handle, and Sipes, who starred on season 2 of the U.S. version of Love Island in 2020, met after the latter DMed her on social media. "I was single for a long time, and I didn't know who the hell he was. He ended up coming over, and we just never left each other."
However, Lawrence declares that they haven't watched their respective reality shows. "We obviously don't want to see each other with other people," she notes. "It's funny when people comment on TikTok about our seasons."
After appearing on reality TV, the Canada native and Sipes are keeping a low-profile. "I've cut out drinking and partying because we're going to Hawaii soon," she says. "We spend a lot of time with our families, with our dogs and we're so focused on work right now. We have fun, we go to dinner and stuff. We see some of our friends."
In the meantime, Lawrence is excited about her latest endeavor — working on a perfume line. "I bought every perfume we could think of. I thought, 'There's so many that I love, and I was constantly mixing perfumes.' I realized I want girls to buy one fragrance and love it and not spend a ton of money because TikTok is telling them to," she shares.
"It's still in the process. I've had different samples, but I didn't like any of them. This is the first thing I am putting my face on, and I want it to be perfect. I found a new chemist in America, and it's going to take about four months. It's a bunch of my favorite perfumes combined into one. It will be sweet. I am going to start with one and then hopefully it does well," she continues.