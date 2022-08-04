'Too Hot To Handle' Star Harry Jowsey Reveals Which Reality Show He'd Love To Be On Next

At first, Jowsey went to an acting class to see if he liked it, and he admits it was "so much fun to feel like a big kid again and use your imagination and see how you can control your emotions."

"There's so much more to learn," he says. "It made me feel really uncomfortable, but I am growing and learning something new about myself and the whole process has been awesome. I want to be an actor, and in five years, I want to fully transition to that because it's so much fun, and I love entertainment. In the next two or three years, if they wanted me on more reality shows, I would do it, but no more dating shows. I am doing as much as I can to get my foot in the door."

Though the Australia native, who is dating Georgia Hassarati, wants to expand his horizons, he recently got the opportunity to star on the Floor is Lava, a game show which is currently streaming on Netflix. "I rarely say no to opportunities," he admits. "When Netflix comes to me with something, I am pretty much game to going on there. I love meeting new people, and I thought the concept was hilarious."