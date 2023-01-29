Carole Baskin's Missing Husband's Signature On Will Declared A Forgery By Experts As 'Tiger King' Star Claims Ex Was Found Alive In Costa Rica: Source

Don Lewis' former lawyer is questioning the validity of the business mogul's signature on his will that gave wife Carole Baskin control of his $5 million estate over two decades ago.

Lewis went missing in 1997 with no records that he'd gotten on a public flight or even paid for a ticket. His vehicle was later found abandoned at a private airfield near Baskin's big cat sanctuary in Florida. There were no signs blood or other foul play, but his use of debit and credit cards completely stopped after his mysterious disappearance.