'Tiger King' Star Carole Baskin Breaks Silence After News Her Ex-Husband Don Lewis Was Found Alive In Costa Rica Goes Viral
Carole Baskin opened up on ex-husband Don Lewis' mysterious disappearance after news that he'd been found alive and well in Costa Rica in the early 2000s went viral.
Baskin alleged in a recent statement that she was "not aware" of Lewis being discovered by the agency "until TK2 [Tiger King 2] aired" in late 2021.
Lewis was reported missing in 1997. His abandoned truck was found near a private airfield not far from Baskin's Big Cat Sanctuary in Florida.
CAROLE BASKIN SLAPS NETFLIX WITH A LAWSUIT, DEMANDS STREAMING GIANT YANK ANY FOOTAGE OF HER FROM UPCOMING 'TIGER KING' SEQUEL
At the time, the Tiger King personality claimed her former husband had told her he was going to fly to Costa Rica — although his license had been revoked at the time, he was still educated on how to pilot a plane — prior to his disappearance. Lewis allegedly "owns property in Costa Rica" and had traveled there regularly in the past.
In a November 2021 interview, Baskin shockingly revealed that Homeland Security had written a letter confirming a special agent working with the FBI bad found out that Lewis was in fact, "alive and well" in the Central American country.
CAROLE BASKIN DECLARES 'NO ONE SHOULD BELIEVE' JOE EXOTIC'S CLAIMS HIS CANCER IS BACK: 'THE LITTLE BOY' WHO 'CRIED WOLF'
The reality star confessed she was "glad to hear" her ex was alive, as she hadn't been certain that he would be "capable of supporting himself" alone. She also added she'd been under the impression that he'd taken $1 million with him to "prove to himself that he could make a living."
- 'Tiger King' Star Carole Baskin Claims Ex-Husband Don Lewis Confirmed Alive By Homeland Security: Report
- Carole Baskin Thinks Kate McKinnon Is Too Young To Play Her In New Show Joe Vs Carole: 'They're Not Going To Get It Correct'
- Carole Baskin Declares 'No One Should Believe' Joe Exotic's Claims His Cancer Is Back: 'The Little Boy' Who 'Cried Wolf'
However, despite Baskin's claims and the supposed Homeland Security letter meant to prove Lewis' whereabouts, Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office, the department in charge of the missing person's case, told an outlet they had not been made aware that he'd ever been found alive.
"We are aware of these unconfirmed reports," a State Department representative told a separate outlet. "Due to privacy considerations, we have no further comment."