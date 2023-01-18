'Tiger King' Star Carole Baskin Claims Ex-Husband Don Lewis Confirmed Alive By Homeland Security: Report

Baskin opened up on the bombshell discovery in a November 2021 interview with ITV’s This Morning show.

"One of the really exciting things that came out of ‘Tiger King 2’," Baskin revealed at the time, "is that they produced a letter from Homeland Security and it says that a special agent in charge with the FBI at Homeland Security reached out to the sheriff’s detective George [Jorge] Fernandez, which means this had to have happened after 2002, because Homeland Security wasn’t even around until 2002. And they said that my husband, Don Lewis, is alive and well in Costa Rica."