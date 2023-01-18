'Tiger King' Star Carole Baskin Claims Ex-Husband Don Lewis Confirmed Alive By Homeland Security: Report
Throughout two seasons of Netflix's hit reality series Tiger King, fans were fascinated with the suspicious case of Carole Baskin's allegedly missing and presumed dead ex-husband, Don Lewis.
Now, it's reportedly been confirmed by Homeland Security that Lewis was found alive and well in Costa Rica in the early 2000s.
Baskin opened up on the bombshell discovery in a November 2021 interview with ITV’s This Morning show.
"One of the really exciting things that came out of ‘Tiger King 2’," Baskin revealed at the time, "is that they produced a letter from Homeland Security and it says that a special agent in charge with the FBI at Homeland Security reached out to the sheriff’s detective George [Jorge] Fernandez, which means this had to have happened after 2002, because Homeland Security wasn’t even around until 2002. And they said that my husband, Don Lewis, is alive and well in Costa Rica."
Despite making the surprising confession over a year ago, fans didn't seem to notice until now — and they went wild!
One Twitter user wrote, "Was I the only one that didn’t know they found Carole Baskin’s husband living his best life in Costa Rica?!" while another added, "WHAT? They found Carole Baskin’s husband? I am not ready to process this!"
A long-running theory regarding Lewis' disappearance — that Joe Exotic himself both believed and perpetuated — was that Baskin had murdered her former husband and fed his body to her tigers at her big cat rescue facility in Florida.
The theory quickly caught on and spread across the Internet, prompting everything from memes and songs to actual heated debates on the possibility the 61-year-old was a cold blooded murderer.
"Bruh we all owe Carole a huge apology. We done vilified this woman. Swore up and down that this lady killed her husband, just to find out Don is ALIVE!!!!" another fan wrote via social media. "D*** our bad girl."
Lewis himself has yet to make a public comment on the situation.