Caroline Brooks 'Did Not Hold Back' During 'Shocking' Season 2 of 'The Real Housewives of Dubai'

"Coming into filming last year, I was a lot more comfortable," the Boston native explains. "I forgot that the cameras were there. It became really second nature to me. The first season I feel like I had a little bit more nervousness because this was something really foreign to me."

Brooks chats exclusively with OK! about how she's managed to still be herself as the cameras roll, the ever-changing cast dynamics and what she was most shocked by this season .

During the latest installment of the show, the businesswoman brought on her long-time friend Taleen Marie , however, things took a turn once filming began. "There were two huge shocks for me. The shock of the friendship that shifted with the person I brought in, which is Taleen, was pretty shocking. You think you know someone after nine years, but as soon as a television show comes around and cameras are rolling, they can be a chameleon and turn into a different person," Brooks adds.

"I need to watch my mouth, though. I'm a little bit unfiltered, but hey, what can I do?" she laughs. "I totally didn't hold back at all. I wish somebody would've reeled me in a little bit because I definitely did not hold back — but it's not really my personality."

"No matter how much a friend has been in my life, how long, and how much they beg, don't bring them into my other group of friends," she advises. "Keep friends separated because this can cause a recipe for disaster. You could lose a real friend because they have an agenda, and they want to get to where they want to be, and you become last. I always put everybody first. So that that ended up really hurting me."

The breakdown of two of her castmates' tight bond also took her by surprise. "The other huge shocking friendship change for me was [Chanel] Ayan and Lesa [Milan]. I kind of felt like that was a house of cards from years ago, and it was going to come crumbling down because there can't be two queen bees, and we all know Ayan wanted to be the head b---- in charge."