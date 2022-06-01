Breakout 'RHODubai' Star Nina Ali Spills Tea On Dubai Drama & 'Dynamic' Friendship With Caroline Stanbury

With Dubai being the eleventh city to join the hit franchise, Ali believes viewers will find the middle east city and the ladies that reside there to be uniquely fresh.

"I think there's been so many misconceptions about what Dubai is, how the people are here," the Fruit Cake founder speculates. "If you visit, you'll see that it's a melting pot of people, everyone here is from different parts of the world, different cultures, different religions. But we all coexist together in the most beautiful way."

"When people usually gather in Dubai, it's like every day is the weekend," the television newbie dishes. "There's just so much to do."

