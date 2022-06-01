Breakout 'RHODubai' Star Nina Ali Spills Tea On Dubai Drama & 'Dynamic' Friendship With Caroline Stanbury
The Real Housewives of Dubai's breakout star Nina Ali is taking center stage!
The new reality star sat down with OK! to talk about what makes Bravo's first international franchise different from any other city, what keeps her sane amidst the drama and her "dynamic" friendship with Caroline Stanbury.
With Dubai being the eleventh city to join the hit franchise, Ali believes viewers will find the middle east city and the ladies that reside there to be uniquely fresh.
"I think there's been so many misconceptions about what Dubai is, how the people are here," the Fruit Cake founder speculates. "If you visit, you'll see that it's a melting pot of people, everyone here is from different parts of the world, different cultures, different religions. But we all coexist together in the most beautiful way."
"When people usually gather in Dubai, it's like every day is the weekend," the television newbie dishes. "There's just so much to do."
In the show's premiere episode, debuting tonight, Wednesday, June 1, we learn the different and complicated dynamics between the women — with one especially dramatic moment taking place at Ali's dinner party.
"Sometimes when you're with a group of women, not all of us are on the same level when we're talking," the brunette beauty explains of the tension-filled get together. "You could say something to me and attack me and I'm like, 'Eh!'..but it was like a roller coaster!"
However, Ali knows how to tap back into her inner zen master when the going gets tough, even if her method does not always go as planned. "I don't think my sage helped [in that situation]," she jokes, referring to the heated dinner party. "I needed a pool of crystals!"
The businesswoman spills that her friendships with her cast members got much deeper while filming the show, especially with fellow housewife and former Ladies Of London star Caroline Stanbury, despite being vastly different from one another.
"Caroline and I have known each other for years," Ali reveals. "Since she's moved here, we've run in the same circle and we have same friends."
Despite being thick as thieves now, it has not always been that way. "We built this bond out of nowhere because had you asked me previously, I would've told you she's not my cup of tea," Ali says of Stanbury.
"But having spent a lot of time with her, we just laugh! We motivate each other and we're total opposites," she explains. "I mean she's one way and I'm completely another way, but together we're like dynamic!"
The Real Housewives of Dubai debuts Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.