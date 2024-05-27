Cynthia Bailey Was 'Totally Game' to Return to 'RHOA' as a 'Friend of' for Season 16: 'It's Been Enough Time'
Cynthia Bailey is just as excited as the fans are for her big return to The Real Housewives of Atlanta.
The Bravo alum made headlines when it was announced she will be coming back to the beloved series for Season 16 as a "friend of" after departing the show in 2021.
Bailey chats exclusively with OK! about how she feels about filming the reality series again after taking a break, her friendship with Sutton Stracke and her partnership with the women's menopause and vaginal health brand Kindra.
"I did the show for so many years, 11 consistent seasons. So, when I walked away a couple of years ago to pursue my acting career, it was just time [to return]," the model explains.
"I really enjoyed popping in on the girls a little bit 'unofficially' last season. That really worked for me, and I was totally game to do that again around my schedule this season," Bailey notes. "They were interested in something a little bit more official, having me around a little bit more than I was last season, including me on the trips and everything."
"We went back and forth, but in the end, they really wanted to try to work it out with me," she continues. "We were able to work it out, and I feel like it's been enough time for me to at least make it to the trips at this point because, that's really where all the drama happens!"
The Games People Play actress has also popped up on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, thanks to her close relationship with the Sutton Brands founder. "We met at BravoCon a couple years ago. We were on a panel together or doing a meet and greet there," she says of Stracke.
"She's from Georgia. I'm from Alabama. We just had that southern belle connection thing going on. It was really love at first sight," the runway star reveals. "From the moment we finally connected, it was off to the races. I just adore Sutton."
Now, Bailey is focused on her partnership with Kindra to spread awareness about women taking care of their well-being. "My reason for joining Kindra was pretty much because I am a woman of a certain age. My health is certainly a huge priority for me at this point in my life. I am a women's health and wellness advocate. I love women's empowerment and helping women feel good, look good on the inside and out."