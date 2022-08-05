Sara Al Madani Reveals Friendship Shake Ups Within The Cast Of 'RHODubai' & Overcoming Rift With Caroline Brooks

"Lesa [Milan] and Chanel [Ayan] were the girls I was on the phone with all the time, eating out with, sharing about life and all that," the Dubai native says of who she originally became close with. However, throughout the season, dynamics within the cast took a major shift.

"Half of the problems that happened within the group was because of Lesa," Al Madani reveals. "She always tells me, 'Okay, I'm gonna tell you this, but don't tell anyone I told you.' I honor my words. So if I tell her 'Lisa, I'll never tell anybody,' you'll never see it on the show."

"I was shocked by so many of the confessionals. It's like Lesa and Chanel had nothing good to say about anybody at all," she continued. "They were just focusing on the girls and dragging everyone down."