Caroline Manzo Reveals She Will 'Never' Return To 'The Real Housewives' Franchise Following 'Unwanted' Encounter With Brandi Glanville

When asked if she would ever be a part of another season of The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip, the star quickly responded, "Never."

The last time the 61-year-old appeared on the show was during season 4 of RHUGT, when The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills personality Brandi Glanville allegedly assaulted Manzo by kissing her multiple times without her consent.

Both Manzo and Glanville left the season early after the incident.