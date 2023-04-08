OK Magazine
Caroline Manzo Reveals She Will 'Never' Return To 'The Real Housewives' Franchise Following 'Unwanted' Encounter With Brandi Glanville

Apr. 8 2023

Caroline Manzo has been "traumatized" by The Real Housewives franchise.

On Friday, April 7, The Real Housewives of New Jersey alum was on Tamra Judge and Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave's "Two Ts in a Pod" podcast, where she spilled the tea about why she left the reality TV program.

caroline manzo
Source: mega

When asked if she would ever be a part of another season of The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip, the star quickly responded, "Never."

The last time the 61-year-old appeared on the show was during season 4 of RHUGT, when The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills personality Brandi Glanville allegedly assaulted Manzo by kissing her multiple times without her consent.

Both Manzo and Glanville left the season early after the incident.

Vicki Gunvalson, Eva Marcille, Phaedra Parks, Camille Meyer, Alex McCord and Gretchen Rossi, were among the cast on the trip to Morocco when the shocking event occurred.

The hosts of the podcast also inquired if Manzo would ever return to RHONJ, to which she repeated her previously answer, "Never."

caroline manzo
Source: mega
"I know over the years, multiple times I've been asked, this last season being one of them," she explained. "It was something that I was done with, and happy to be done with, and I walked away for a reason. ... For me to go back, it would have to be a number that was financially irresponsible to walk away from."

When asked about Glanville’s recent tweet regarding the encounter, Manzo stated that it was "very traumatic.”

"This is a really large onion with a lot of large layers, and I guess it'll play out," she added. "That statement's disappointing to me."

brandi glanville
Source: mega
As OK! previously reported, earlier this year, a source spilled details about the matter, claiming that Glanville "touched" Manzo's private parts and "stuck her tongue" down the former housewife’s throat on a drunken night.

"It was unwanted," the insider said. "And Caroline's distress over the matter did not seem to stop Brandi. Things escalated and physical boundaries allegedly were crossed that Caroline felt were serious and uncomfortable."

Another source described the incident, saying the California native "pinned Caroline against the wall," adding, "She put her hands on Caroline’s breast area and vaginal area."

