New Details: Brandi Glanville Booted From 'Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls Trip' After 'Unwanted Kisses' With Caroline Manzo

New details have emerged as to what went down between Brandi Glanville and Caroline Manzo in Morocco.

Both of the former Bravo stars stopped filming for Season 4 of Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls Trip in Marrakech prior to production officially wrapping on Saturday, January 28, as it was widely reported a huge fight broke out between The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum and The Real Housewives of New Jersey OG.