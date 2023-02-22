Brandi Glanville Boasted About Giving Drunk Lap Dances Before Being Kicked Off 'RHUGT' For 'Unwanted' Encounter With Caroline Manzo
Brandi Glanville's past comments may be coming back to haunt her.
Prior to embarking on her controversial trip to Morocco to film Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls Trip Season 4, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum made some eye opening remarks about her intoxicated antics which may shed light on why she was asked to leave filming for the Peacock spin-off for an alleged interaction with Caroline Manzo.
“I am a happy drunk. I will give you a lap dance. I like to have fun, and I don’t hide the fact that I get drunk,” Glanville boasted during a previously recorded appearance on the Monday, February 20, episode of the “Behind the Velvet Rope with David Yontef” podcast.
“When I pass out in my clothes, I know I had a really good night ’cause there was no getting that dress off, I just needed to go to bed,” the Traitors star continued. “And honestly, how many times has everyone that I know done that? Like, ‘Eh, I’m in my clothes, got my makeup on from last night, it’s fine.’ I just don’t pretend.”
The interesting admission comes weeks after news broke about Glanville being kicked off of the vacation after she allegedly "stuck her tongue" down The Real Housewives of New Jersey alum's throat and "touched" her private areas over Manzo's clothes while being inebriated during a wild girls night.
"It was unwanted," an insider explained of the reported incident. "And Caroline's distress over the matter did not seem to stop Brandi. Things escalated and physical boundaries allegedly were crossed that Caroline felt were serious and uncomfortable."
Days later, the streaming service released a statement regarding what happened.
"The safety and security of cast and crew while shooting is extremely important and we take all reports seriously," the press release read. "In this situation, production immediately launched a comprehensive review and is taking appropriate action."
Glanville, who was also absent for the Traitors reunion following the incident, seemingly hit back at the reports, taking to Twitter on Monday, February 6, to write, "Check your sources people!!!! 💩."