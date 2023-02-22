Brandi Glanville Boasted About Giving Drunk Lap Dances Before Being Kicked Off 'RHUGT' For 'Unwanted' Encounter With Caroline Manzo

“I am a happy drunk. I will give you a lap dance. I like to have fun, and I don’t hide the fact that I get drunk,” Glanville boasted during a previously recorded appearance on the Monday, February 20, episode of the “Behind the Velvet Rope with David Yontef” podcast.

“When I pass out in my clothes, I know I had a really good night ’cause there was no getting that dress off, I just needed to go to bed,” the Traitors star continued. “And honestly, how many times has everyone that I know done that? Like, ‘Eh, I’m in my clothes, got my makeup on from last night, it’s fine.’ I just don’t pretend.”