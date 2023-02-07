Brandi Glanville 'Touched' Caroline Manzo's 'Breast & Vaginal Areas' During 'Disturbing' 'RHUGT' Incident: Source
Brandi Glanville's alleged sexual assault on Caroline Manzo apparently went much further than a bunch of "unwanted kisses."
Multiple sources with inside knowledge of the incident have come forward to reveal that The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star also "touched [Caroline’s] breast area and vaginal area" over her clothes during Glanville's reported drunken actions toward The Real Housewives of New Jersey alum.
The altercation took place in Morocco on Wednesday, January 25, while filming Season 4 of The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip, according to a news publication. Glanville was later removed from the set and sent home, while Manzo voluntarily left the show on Friday, January 27, in order to cope with the trauma of the situation.
The group of cast members — whose production company, Shed Media, gave them alcohol for their evening soiree— was partying in a private home during one night of taping when the 50-year-old television personality “stuck her tongue down [Caroline’s] throat."
The 61-year-old reality star felt extremely uncomfortable by Glanville's advances, multiple sources spilled to the outlet.
After the aggressive, forceful and consent-less lip locking took place, Manzo, Glanville, former The Real Housewives of New York City star Alex McCord and an unidentified fourth women allegedly went to the bathroom together — and Glanville reportedly locked the door with them all inside.
An intoxicated Glanville — whose drunken behavior has raised concern in the past — proceeded to "pin Caroline against the wall," a source alleged.
"She put her hands on Caroline’s breast area and vaginal area," another insider reiterated of previously stated accusations.
As Glanville continued, McCord, 49, realized Manzo was in a moment of distress and unlocked the bathroom door so she could escape the frightening situation.
Since the alleged sexual assault took place inside of a bathroom, there was no video footage of the altercation, however, the cast members' mics were still live, so there is reportedly "disturbing" audio of what went down behind closed doors.
The following day, Manzo was asked to address the encounter on camera as part of the show, and it was only then that the other ladies realized how upset and distressed she was about Glanville's unwanted advances, insiders close to the RHUGT production team explained.
Glanville texted Manzo in an attempt to apologize, and the RHONJ star was moved to a nearby hotel to "get her out of the situation" later that same day — before both women returned back to the states.
Attorneys interviewed cast and crew members about the situation, and an investigation into the alleged sexual assault has already been completed, according to sources.
RHUGT Seasons 3 has a suspected release date of Spring 2023 and Season 4 will likely come later this year.
Page Six spoke to sources regarding the situation between Glanville and Manzo.