Carrie Underwood Bonds With Sisters-In-Law During Florida Getaway, Shares New Tattoos: Photos

carrieunderwood pp
Source: @carrieunderwood/instagram
By:

May 11 2023, Published 6:30 p.m. ET

Carrie Underwood took a girls' trip with her sister-in-laws, and she couldn't help but tell her fans all about the fun they had.

carrie ig
Source: @carrieunderwood/instagram

"Sisters…not by blood…but sisters nonetheless. 💕God truly showed us great favor by putting us all together. These ladies are strong, kind and faithful and I’m so happy I get to do life with them!!! It’s true that you don’t get to choose your family, but if I could, I would choose these exact three women to be my sisters-in-law! From the beach to the tattoo parlor, Destin didn’t know what hit it! I love you ladies!!! #family #blessed #SistersInLaw," the country star, 40, captioned a slew of photos on May 10.

The blonde beauty, who is married to Mike Fisher, even showed off some new ink with the ladies!

Of course, people loved seeing Underwood, who shares two sons, Isaiah and Jacob with Fisher, 42, have some time off after her grueling tour kept her away from her family.

carrie tattoo ig
Source: @carrieunderwood/instagram
One person wrote, "This is the most normal girls' trip I’ve ever seen a celebrity in and I love it so much!!" while another said, "I just love how you’re so normal like the rest of us!"

A third person added, "This makes me soooo happy. Love that y’all did this. Such incredible women!!! ❤️."

The "Before He Cheats" songstress' tour recently wrapped, and now she is able to spend more time at home with her kids and hunky husband.

Though the pair went through some ups and downs in their romance, they seem to now be on solid ground. "Everybody has their good and bad days," an insider spilled, adding that they are "stronger than ever."

“Carrie doesn’t know what she’d do without the support from her husband. She feels so blessed to have him by her side," the source shared.

carrie ig
Source: @carrieunderwood/instagram

So much so, the hocker player even gushed over his love when she entered her fourth decade. "Happy birthday babe!!" he declared. "The boys and I love you so much!! #happybirthday."

