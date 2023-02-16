Carrie Underwood Declares She's 'Having the BEST Time' On Tour After Snubbing 'Paranoid' Husband Mike Fisher On Valentine's Day

Carrie Underwood is absolutely thriving while on the road, continuing to appear unfazed by her and husband Mike Fisher’s looming marital fate.

"Having the BEST time on the #DenimAndRhinestonesTour! 🔥 THANK YOU GA, NC, PA, CT & WV!" the 39-year-old wrote in an Instagram post on Wednesday, February 15, alongside a video featuring highlights from her recent dazzling performances.