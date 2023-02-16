Carrie Underwood Declares She's 'Having the BEST Time' On Tour After Snubbing 'Paranoid' Husband Mike Fisher On Valentine's Day
Carrie Underwood is absolutely thriving while on the road, continuing to appear unfazed by her and husband Mike Fisher’s looming marital fate.
"Having the BEST time on the #DenimAndRhinestonesTour! 🔥 THANK YOU GA, NC, PA, CT & WV!" the 39-year-old wrote in an Instagram post on Wednesday, February 15, alongside a video featuring highlights from her recent dazzling performances.
"DC brought the 🔥 last night at the @capitalonearena!!! You guys were awesome! Thanks for gettin' rowdy with us!" Underwood added on Thursday, February 16, as her mind continued to remain on her career and seemingly not on her crumbling marriage.
Instead of expressing love for Fisher on Valentine’s Day, the "Before He Cheats" singer gushed over her “lil’ Valentines,” sons Isaiah, 7, and Jacob, 4.
Underwood even gloated about how she “celebrated a super fun Valentine’s Day in Charleston, WV” — all while completely snubbing her husband of nearly 13 years.
The mom-of-two skipping out on spending the holiday with her partner comes after insiders close to the couple have come forward for months to expose Underwood and Fisher's ongoing problems.
According to the country icon's pal, Underwood was determined to patch up her marriage before heading out on her six-month tour in October 2022, though it appears she may have failed to do so.
"They’re not at crisis point, but they’re not at their best either, and her friends are telling her she needs to focus on her marriage before she heads out on the road," the friend revealed.
"Work is a huge priority for Carrie. She’s extremely driven but also determined to hang on to her marriage — and she’s acknowledged to friends she needs to put in the effort with Mike," they continued at the time.
Underwood reportedly had several date nights planned and one-on-one time set aside for Fisher, however, the "If I Didn't Love You" crooner still flew solo to several red carpet events throughout the past few months, and her beau has been noticeably absent from tour footage.
"She used to be paranoid about him when he was playing ice hockey and traveling around with the team with all those groupies hanging around," a second source revealed in November 2022. "Now he's paranoid about her being so many miles away."
However, it won't be long until Underwood returns home, as her tour wraps up on Friday, March 17.