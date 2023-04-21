Carrie Underwood Looks Flawless In Makeup-Free Selfie As She Proudly Shows Off What She Grew In Her Garden: Photo

"My first greenhouse zucchini!!!" Underwood excitedly captioned the au natural snap of herself holding up the fresh vegetable she harvested.

The American Idol alum's success in her new hobby comes as she takes a break from her booming music career to focus on husband Mike Fisher and their sons, Isaiah, 8, and Jacob, 4. “Carrie doesn’t know what she’d do without the support from her husband. She feels so blessed to have him by her side," a source said of her life at home.