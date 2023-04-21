Carrie Underwood Looks Flawless In Makeup-Free Selfie As She Proudly Shows Off What She Grew In Her Garden: Photo
Carrie Underwood is showing off the fruits of her labor!
The country superstar took to her Instagram Story on Thursday, April 20, to give her fans a glimpse into what she's been growing in her garden while going totally makeup-free.
"My first greenhouse zucchini!!!" Underwood excitedly captioned the au natural snap of herself holding up the fresh vegetable she harvested.
The American Idol alum's success in her new hobby comes as she takes a break from her booming music career to focus on husband Mike Fisher and their sons, Isaiah, 8, and Jacob, 4. “Carrie doesn’t know what she’d do without the support from her husband. She feels so blessed to have him by her side," a source said of her life at home.
"Everybody has their good and bad days," the source continued, before adding that the singer and the former hockey player “are like any other married couple."
Underwood and Fisher's relationship has been put to the test as the blonde beauty embarked on her Denim & Rhinestones tour after being locked at home during the COVID-19 pandemic.
- Carrie Underwood & Mike Fisher 'Are Like Any Other Married Couple' With 'Good & Bad Days,' Spills Source
- 2023 CMT Music Awards: Carrie Underwood, Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani & More Dazzle On The Red Carpet — See Photos
- Carrie Underwood Flies Solo On CMT Music Awards Red Carpet As Rumors Of Mike Fisher Marital Woes Mount
"She used to be paranoid about him when he was playing ice hockey and traveling around with the team with all those groupies hanging around," the insider explained. "Now he's paranoid about her being so many miles away."
"It's not the happy home they make it out to be," the source added. "Mike's feeling a little under-appreciated. Carrie does tend to be self-involved, so it's up to her to make him feel cherished."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Despite going through their ups and downs, the pair seem to be better than ever as Underwood scales back from her musical duties. "Happy birthday babe!!" she gushed in a March post for Fisher's big day alongside a snap of the happy couple smiling from ear-to-ear. "The boys and I love you so much!! #happybirthday."