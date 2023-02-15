'Self-Involved' Carrie Underwood Snubs Mike Fisher On Valentine's Day As Husband Continues To Feel 'Under-Appreciated'
Carrie Underwood seemingly snubbed her husband Mike Fisher from this year’s Valentine’s Day celebrations.
On Tuesday February 14, the “Before He Cheats” singer shared photos of cards given to her from the couple’s two children — Isaiah, 7, and Jacob, 4.
"From my lil' Valentines," Underwood wrote beneath pictures of hand-crafted cards from her sons, however, the award-winning singer didn’t express any warm wishes or gratitude for her husband — even as their marriage is reportedly hanging on by a thread.
"Dear Mom, you work so hard all the time. You are so loving when I am sick. I hope you have a happy Valentine's Day! Love, Isaiah," Underwood’s eldest son adorably wrote, while Jacob’s card stated, "I love you to pieces," with shreds of tissue paper glued together inside an outline of a heart.
The "If I Didn’t Love You" vocalist spent the holiday of love performing for a crowded audience in Charleston, W.Va, as the 39-year-old continues to travel the country for the second leg of The Denim & Rhinestones Tour.
After the concert concluded, Underwood still didn’t seem to pay any mind to Fisher, as she took to her Instagram Story stating, "great show tonight… now time to watch My Bloody Valentine 'cause that’s how I roll."
On Wednesday morning, February 15, Tuesday’s show seemingly continued to be the only thing on Underwood’s mind, as she shared highlights of the night to the social media app alongside the caption, "we celebrated a super fun Valentine’s Day in Charleston, WV! Hope everyone who was at the @chaswvccc last night had a good time!!! ❤️🔥❤️🔥."
Underwood's shady snub of her husband comes after months of reports that their marriage was crumbling.
The duo is forced to have a long-distance relationship while the mom-of-two concludes her tour, which has put a large dent in their romance. So much so that some insiders close to the couple aren’t sure they will be able to make it through as one.
"She used to be paranoid about him when he was playing ice hockey and traveling around with the team with all those groupies hanging around," a source revealed in November 2022. "Now he's paranoid about her being so many miles away."
Underwood and Fisher tied the knot in 2010 after the duo was set up by her bassist Mark Childers in 2008.