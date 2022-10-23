Boy Mom! See Photos Of Carrie Underwood's Cutest Moments With Her 2 Sons

In 2018, Underwood had her eldest son and her husband, Mike Fisher, by her side as she received a star on the Walk of Fame — and she even mentioned them in her speech.

"Thank you for believing in me as a human, as a wife, as a mom, and supporting me through all of this. [Mike] believes in me and we had another little man who believes in me too. Isaiah Michael, I love you so much," she gushed of her family. "You’re the best thing we ever did. I love you and I believe you."