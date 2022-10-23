Boy Mom! See Photos Of Carrie Underwood's Cutest Moments With Her 2 Sons
Country cuties! While Carrie Underwood was a single lady from Oklahoma when she first came onto the scene in 2005 via American Idol, fans have watch her grown into a wife, mother and a Grammy-winning songstress.
Scroll down to see a few adorable photos of the star with her sons, Isaiah, 7, and Jacob, 3.
Three's Company
In 2018, Underwood had her eldest son and her husband, Mike Fisher, by her side as she received a star on the Walk of Fame — and she even mentioned them in her speech.
"Thank you for believing in me as a human, as a wife, as a mom, and supporting me through all of this. [Mike] believes in me and we had another little man who believes in me too. Isaiah Michael, I love you so much," she gushed of her family. "You’re the best thing we ever did. I love you and I believe you."
Spooky Fun
"I'm not sure what 3 of 4 of us are supposed to be, but HAPPY HALLOWEEN!" the American Idol alum captioned a photo from last year. "Be extra spooky and safe out there!"
Little Rockstars
Earlier this year, Underwood captured the boys rocking her merch! As OK! previously shared, Fisher brought the tots to watch her perform during the first night of the Diamonds & Rhinestones tour on October 16.
"My sweet boys came to see their mommy’s first show!" she wrote on social media. "Jakey caught a few songs, at least, before he drifted off to dream land…" A video from the family outing showed Isaiah waving to his mom on stage.
Pile It On
"Big hugs to momma bear on her special day," Fisher wrote in a dedication post from 2020. "We love you so much! Happy birthday!"
Lots Of Laughs
On Mother's Day, the athlete caught his kids and wife in the middle of a tickle fight.
"Beautiful, fun, loving, kind, faithful, nurturing and competitive :) Just a few words to describe the most important [woman] in my life," he gushed over Underwood. "Love you! Happy Mother's Day!