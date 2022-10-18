Carrie Underwood's Husband Mike Fisher Brings Their Sons To Her Concert As Couple Aims To Patch Up Crumbling Marriage

Her biggest fans! Carrie Underwood had endless support when she kicked off her Diamonds & Rhinestones tour on Saturday, October 16, as husband Mike Fisher was in the crowd singing along with their two tots.

The singer uploaded footage from the special night in Greenville, SC, which showed one of their boys waving at their superstar mom as she belted out her hits on stage. "My sweet boys came to see their mommy’s first show!" she gushed in the Instagram post. "Jakey caught a few songs, at least, before he drifted off to dream land…"