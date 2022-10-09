Inside Carrie Underwood & Mike Fisher's Cutest Moments As The Pair Struggles To Hang Onto Their Marriage — Photos

From hockey to Hollywood! Carrie Underwood and Mike Fisher have been star-crossed lovers ever since tying the knot in 2010, except recent marital pressures have the pair "teetering" on the side of separation.

The "Before He Cheats" singer is "determined to hang on to her marriage," as sources revealed the two's mutual agreement a potential divorce was not something either of them wanted to even consider.

Despite marital troubles, Underwood will be departing on her tour soon for her latest album, Denim & Rhinestones, and friends of the couple had spilled she desperately wants Fisher and her children there with her.