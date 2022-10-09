Inside Carrie Underwood & Mike Fisher's Cutest Moments As The Pair Struggles To Hang Onto Their Marriage — Photos
From hockey to Hollywood! Carrie Underwood and Mike Fisher have been star-crossed lovers ever since tying the knot in 2010, except recent marital pressures have the pair "teetering" on the side of separation.
The "Before He Cheats" singer is "determined to hang on to her marriage," as sources revealed the two's mutual agreement a potential divorce was not something either of them wanted to even consider.
Despite marital troubles, Underwood will be departing on her tour soon for her latest album, Denim & Rhinestones, and friends of the couple had spilled she desperately wants Fisher and her children there with her.
"Carrie says she can't function without her family with her on tour, and she doesn't want to slough the kids off on a babysitter," they dished. "But for Mike, when he goes along on Carrie's tours, it's a lot of chasing their kids around!"
Nevertheless, effort has been enforced on both sides of the rocky relationship — with hopes of saving it in sight.
“They’re making plans for date nights and family time with their boys while figuring out how they’re going to handle her being away for weeks at a time,” another source shared regarding Underwood, who shares Isaiah, 7, and Jacob, 3, with the hockey player.
Keep scrolling to view the embattled couple's cutest moments!
The blonde beauty exchanged forever vows with the retired NHL star on July 10, 2010 after two years of dating.
In 2018, Underwood revealed her second pregnancy with an adorable Instagram video stating, "You might be wondering or asking, 'Carrie, why is your tour starting in May?' Well… yay!" before she revealed large spelled out "BABY" balloons.
YOU'LL BE BLOWN AWAY BY CARRIE UNDERWOOD'S TONED LEGS! HERE'S HOW SHE ACHIEVED HER STRONG STEMS — PHOTOS
Fisher and his wife are determined to hold their marriage together not only because of one another, but for their two adorable sons and their love for their family-of-four.
The 39-year-old shared the arrival of Jacob on January 21, 2019, via Instagram, declaring that "his mom, dad and big brother couldn't be happier for God to trust them with taking care of this little miracle!"
'A GREAT HONOR': BILLY EICHNER REVEALS WHY CARRIE UNDERWOOD BLOCKED HIM ON TWITTER
Underwood confirmed her true undeniable love for Fisher in 2019, when she said, "I feel like he is the person I was meant to be with."