Carrie Underwood & Husband Mike Fisher's 'Marriage Teeters': New Report Claims Hockey Star Is 'Tired Of Playing Lapdog'

Sep. 29 2022, Published 4:30 p.m. ET

Carrie Underwood is about to embark on a tour for her latest album, Denim & Rhinestones, but it seems like her husband, Mike Fisher, is having a tough time being at the beck and call of his wife.

"Carrie says she can't function without her family with her on tour, and she doesn't want to slough the kids off on a babysitter," a friend revealed. "But for Mike, when he goes along on Carrie's tours, it's a lot of chasing their kids around!"

Though Fisher retired from the NHL in 2018, he is interested in pursuing other opportunities down the line. "Mike gets a lot of offers to go into coaching. But when he brings it up to Carrie, she says absolutely not," the source dished. "She reminds him when he was playing, traveling all over North America, they barely saw each other."

"He has dreams, too," they added. "You just feel if the two of them can't reach a happy medium in their personal and professional lives, their marriage is doomed!"

As OK! previously reported, the two are having trouble getting on the same page before she leaves the home to promote her music.

“They’re not at crisis point, but they’re not at their best either, and her friends are telling her she needs to focus on her marriage before she heads out on the road,” a pal spilled.

“Work is a huge priority for Carrie. She’s extremely driven but also determined to hang on to her marriage — and she’s acknowledged to friends she needs to put in the effort with Mike,” the insider continued.

Despite the ups and downs, it seems like the duo are attempting to work on their issues.

“They’re making plans for date nights and family time with their boys while figuring out how they’re going to handle her being away for weeks at a time,” the source shared of the country star, who shares Isaiah and Jacob with the hockey player.

The National Enquirer reported on the pair's marriage woes.

