Carrie Underwood & Husband Mike Fisher's 'Marriage Teeters': New Report Claims Hockey Star Is 'Tired Of Playing Lapdog'

"Carrie says she can't function without her family with her on tour, and she doesn't want to slough the kids off on a babysitter," a friend revealed. "But for Mike, when he goes along on Carrie's tours, it's a lot of chasing their kids around!"

Though Fisher retired from the NHL in 2018, he is interested in pursuing other opportunities down the line. "Mike gets a lot of offers to go into coaching. But when he brings it up to Carrie, she says absolutely not," the source dished. "She reminds him when he was playing, traveling all over North America, they barely saw each other."

"He has dreams, too," they added. "You just feel if the two of them can't reach a happy medium in their personal and professional lives, their marriage is doomed!"