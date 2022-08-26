Carrie Underwood Sips Wine & Cooks With Her Gal Pals As Tanking Marriage Crumbles

Nothing like wine, food and friends to fix your marriage. Carrie Underwood, 39, seemed to have a great time cooking with her girls on Thursday, August 25, as rumors continue to spread about her marital woes.

"What a fun girls’ day! We learned a new skill today with the help of @canningdiva!" captioned the country star in her latest Instagram post. "Veggies were chopped, soups were stirred, wine was sipped and laughs were abundant as we tried something new! Now I have a way to preserve all my garden goodness…I can’t wait to can some more goodies for the pantry!"