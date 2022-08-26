Carrie Underwood Sips Wine & Cooks With Her Gal Pals As Tanking Marriage Crumbles
Nothing like wine, food and friends to fix your marriage. Carrie Underwood, 39, seemed to have a great time cooking with her girls on Thursday, August 25, as rumors continue to spread about her marital woes.
"What a fun girls’ day! We learned a new skill today with the help of @canningdiva!" captioned the country star in her latest Instagram post. "Veggies were chopped, soups were stirred, wine was sipped and laughs were abundant as we tried something new! Now I have a way to preserve all my garden goodness…I can’t wait to can some more goodies for the pantry!"
Underwood continued to express her feelings of joy from the fun cooking day on her Instagram Story — where she also credited her adorable dog Titan for "working the hardest in the kitchen."
The exciting activity consisted of the girl group learning how to store food in cans so it can be better preserved.
The "Before He Cheats" singer's husband, Mike Fisher, 41, did not make an appearance at the girls' kitchen activity.
OK! previously reported recent marriage troubles between the country star and her partner after an insider spilled deep details about Underwood and Fisher's relationship.
"She puts on a happy show for the cameras, but there's a lot going on behind the scenes," said the source. "If you ask people who know them, they'll say Carrie and Mike's 11-year-marriage is far from picture perfect. The truth is they've had issues for years."
As doubts about her marriage rage on, one relationship that seems to be going strong is the tight knit friendship she shares with her gals.
In addition to recent fun in the kitchen, the mother-of-two had an exciting night with her inner circle on Sunday, August 7.
"Girls’ night! OK, so, the guys were there, too, but we were doing our best to pretend they weren’t!" captioned the "If I Didn't Love You" singer in an Instagram post from the night. "I am so lucky to be surrounded by so many amazing ladies! ❤️you guys!!!"
While Underwood's career seems to be putting her marriage to the test, the country sensation's friendships continue to hold out strong.