A Family Affair!Carrie Underwood Bonds With Husband Mike Fisher & Children At Dollywood Amid Rumored Marital Woes
Family first? Carrie Underwood is making time for her husband and kiddos despite her grueling work schedule.
The country pop star and Mike Fisher spent quality family time together at Dollywood, a theme park jointly owned by entertainer Dolly Parton and Herschend Family Entertainment, with Underwood already reflecting on the incredible time the crew had in Tennessee.
"What an amazing experience! We didn’t know what to expect, but our time there was beyond amazing!" Underwood — who shares sons Isaiah, 7, and Jacob, 3, with her handsome hunk — gushed on Instagram over the weekend alongside several photos featuring the couple smiling in front of Dollywood signs and Fisher hand-in-hand with their youngest. "Everyone was so friendly and helpful and the kiddos had a blast riding all the rides!"
Underwood went so far as to declare, "I think this is going to become an annual thing for the Fisher clan!"
And while Underwood likes the idea of locking in a time to return to the theme park, her career may get in the way of their annual return. Not only is her busy schedule likely getting in the way of family plans but also her and Fisher's relationship after tying the knot in July 2010.
“Work is a huge priority for her, and they’re still figuring out how they’re going to handle her being gone for weeks at a time," an insider explained, "But at least Carrie and Mike are still trying."
Fisher, according to the insider, does have limits when it comes to what he's willing to give up. “Carrie wanted them [her family] to come along, but Mike wasn’t into it,” a source revealed. “The kids are getting older, and they need stability. Plus, he wasn’t too enthused about living out of a suitcase for seven months.”
"If you ask people who know them, they'll say Carrie and Mike's 11-year marriage is far from picture-perfect," continued the source. "The truth is they've had issues for years."
According to a source, the tables turned during the pandemic, as "Carrie used to feel insecure in the marriage," but after spending so much time together, "little things about Mike annoyed her."
With her focus on her career at the moment, "She’s turning up the heat on poor Mike,” an OK! insider squealed. "The word is she nags at him about everything from letting the kids eat junk to not picking up after himself. On the surface, it’s small stuff, but it builds up and then she explodes."