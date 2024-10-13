or
Carrie Underwood 'Hit the Ground Running' After Joining 'American Idol' as a Judge: 'It's Been a Whirlwind'

Photo of Carrie Underwood.
Source: MEGA

Carrie Underwood has been busy filing 'Wmerican Idol' since replacing Katy Perry as judge.

By:

Oct. 13 2024, Published 8:00 a.m. ET

Carrie Underwood jumped right in!

According to an insider, the famous country star, 41, recently started filming for Season 23 of American Idol alongside her fellow judges, Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie.

Source: MEGA

Carrie Underwood is judging alongside Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie.

On October 2, the trio, along with host Ryan Seacrest, met in NYC for a photoshoot to promote the competition show, which Underwood won in 2005.

“It’s been a whirlwind. They’ve been filming a lot of promotional content and auditions, so Carrie had to hit the ground running,” the insider dished.

Bryan, 48, recently shared that they are working “like 13-hour days” during the auditions portion of the program.

“We wake up and we get there, and what people don’t realize is we do 35 auditions a day, typically. And, man, you can’t rush through them,” he explained.

Source: MEGA

Carrie Underwood won 'American Idol' in 2005.

Bryan noted the process has been an adjustment for Underwood, who shares sons Isaiah and Jacob with husband Mike Fisher.

“We had a kid [beg], ‘I will work so hard,’ and Carrie was like, ‘I didn’t realize they would do this.' Carrie’s doing great [though]. We’re having fun. She knows exactly what all the kids are going through,” the “Country Girl” singer shared.

Underwood also weighed in on what kind of judge she hopes to be on the upcoming season.

“I think I can be honest and constructive, but still kind,” the “Before He Cheats” artist stated. “And I think that’s the whole point, because people are coming in and it’s dreams. You’re part of somebody’s story from that moment on.”

Source: MEGA

Carrie Underwood shares sons Isaiah and Jacob with husband Mike Fisher.

As OK! previously reported, the blonde beauty also expressed that her first days of judging have been "really great."

"There were so many really nice, sweet, wonderful people waiting for their dreams to come true, and sometimes you have to say, 'not today,'" she told ET of the contestants.

Seacrest also gushed over how it “seems like yesterday...” that Underwood was on the show. “I know she'd be great," he added.

"I have the same color as Carrie now," he joked.

Source: MEGA

Carrie Underwood said she intends to be an 'honest and constructive, but still kind' judge.

Underwood’s new role was announced earlier this year after Katy Perry left the series.

Ex-American Idol judge Simon Cowell, 64, said the switch was "a good choice.”

"Carrie, we go back a long way. I remember her audition like it was yesterday. She was so good, she's such a sweet person," he added.

In August, Underwood gave insight into how she thinks she’ll come off on the show during ABC’s GMA Summer Concert Series.

“I have a problem,” she shared. “I can’t lie. I feel like I’ll be very honest but hopefully I’ll also be very constructive and encouraging.”

Life & Style reported on Underwood starting to judge American Idol.

