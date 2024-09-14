Carrie Underwood Enjoys Fly Fishing With Husband Mike Fisher in Montana Before She Becomes 'American Idol' Judge: Photos
The Fishers are fishing!
On Friday, September 13, Carrie Underwood posted a series of photos fly fishing with her husband, Mike Fisher, as she gears up to judge American Idol.
In the images, the pair — who tied the knot in 2010 — posed close to one another in the boat as they held up the marine life for the camera.
“Had the BEST day today fly fishing in Montana! Thanks to our epic guide, Jason, for the expertise! What a day!” the country singer, 41, penned alongside the snaps.
In response, fans gushed over the duo, who share sons Isaiah, 9, and Jacob, 5.
“I love y'all,” one person raved, while another added, “That's the Carrie Underwood I like to see.”
“How fun, so exciting to see you with your husband doing an outing together you work so hard both of you😍,” a third wrote.
As OK! previously reported, the lovebird’s quality time together came after a source dished about how their marriage would withstand the long distance they’ll have to do when Underwood is judging the popular singing show.
"Carrie swears they can handle the long distance," the source said of how Fisher, 44, will be holding down the fort at home while Underwood is filming in L.A. "Their friends worry about how they’re going to keep it together."
The musician and the former NHL star have their primary residence in Nashville, where their youngsters attend school.
"Carrie will be home every spare moment she has," the insider added.
"Kids need structure so for the most part they’ll stay at home while Carrie’s traveling," they explained. "Long distance is always a challenge, but Carrie says their faith in marriage and in God is stronger than anything. She wishes people would stop worrying."
Despite how confident the source claims Underwood is, another insider noted that the couple had their ups and downs when she was away on tour last year.
"They had their share of struggles behind closed doors, specifically when Mike was still playing hockey and they were having a hard time balancing their careers and home life," the source dished. "But there were still rough patches after his [2018] retirement, too. When they feel frustrated with each other or like they aren’t as connected as they could be, they make it a point to slow down, prioritize their marriage and meet in the middle."
Luckily, Fisher is a great sport when it comes to balancing his work and taking care of their sons while Underwood is MIA.
"Mike as a dad is just super involved in our boys’ lives, very hands on. It takes a team, definitely, to be able to support my crazy life and Mike’s always running around doing a lot of charity things and he’s always meeting with people and he’s on different boards and stuff like that," the “Before He Cheats” artist said in a past interview. "So we’re very much switching off duties as far as taking boys here and there to school and sports and to all the extracurricular activities."