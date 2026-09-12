Carrie Underwood Speaks on Life in Tennessee: A Journey of 'Frustrating' Challenges and 'Exciting' Rewards
Sept. 12 2026, Published 10:05 a.m. ET
Carrie Underwood recently opened up about her life on a Tennessee farm, describing it as both “frustrating” and “exciting.” The country music star shared her experiences during a break from American Idol, emphasizing her commitment to managing her family’s life herself.
“My goal is to just do as much as I can myself,” Underwood told Us Weekly. The singer, known for her hit “Before He Cheats,” expressed that farm life presents various challenges but also rewards.
Underwood, 43, has taken significant steps to distance herself from the Hollywood spotlight. She characterized her home life as the “polar opposite” of her public persona. “I go home, and I had to have talks with my family at one point, because I was like, ‘OK, when I’m away, I’m like Cinderella at the ball,’” she explained.
The stark contrast between her glamorous career and her everyday responsibilities has prompted her to reevaluate her priorities.
In 2019, Underwood and her husband, retired NHL star Mike Fisher, moved to a 400-acre farm near Nashville with their two sons, Isaiah and Jacob. This move marked a notable shift from their previous life in a luxurious Brentwood mansion.
Although Underwood still travels to Los Angeles to film American Idol, she has stepped back from touring. During a SiriusXM interview, she stated, “I learned very quickly that this is not real life.” Underwood acknowledges that while singing brings her joy, the entertainment industry can create an unrealistic perception of life.
“This entertainment world that we live in is not reality,” she said. Underwood expressed her preference for the everyday tasks associated with farm life, stating, “Reality is vacuuming and cleaning toilets and doing laundry and gardening and cooking, and that’s a world I love.”
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In addition to household duties, Underwood has embraced rural living by raising livestock, including chickens, cows, sheep, donkeys, and horses. “I have my garden, and it’s a great way to connect with the earth,” she noted, emphasizing the personal fulfillment she finds in her contributions to her family’s life.
Underwood first gained fame after winning Season 4 of American Idol in 2005. She met Fisher backstage at one of her concerts in 2008, and the couple married two years later. As she navigates her roles as a mother and a music icon, fans continue to support her journey and look forward to her future endeavors.
As Underwood balances her career and family life, it remains to be seen how this new chapter will unfold. The singer’s commitment to her roots and her family may inspire others to reconsider the meaning of success.