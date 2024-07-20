Carrie Underwood All Smiles With Husband Mike Fisher as Athlete Accompanies Singer to Hawaii in Rare Appearance: Photo
Carrie Underwood and Mike Fisher are enjoying their tropical getaway together.
The singer, 41, took to her Instagram Stories on Friday, July 19, to share a sweet photo of herself and her husband, 44, during their vacation in Hawaii.
"Absolutely beautiful evening @nutridge_estate," Underwood, who rocked a colorful flower crown, wrote beside the picture of the pair smiling.
The American Idol alum and the former hockey player, who married in 2010, share two boys, Isaiah, 8, and Jacob, 5. However, the duo have reportedly been at odds about family. "She wants to focus on what they have instead of what could be," an insider claimed about Underwood not wanting to get pregnant again.
"She doesn’t want to put all her energy and time into making it happen," the source added. "She just wants to appreciate what they have. There’s so much to be thankful for."
Despite their differing viewpoints, the two have continued to make their romance work after fourteen years of marriage. "They had their share of struggles behind closed doors, specifically when Mike was still playing hockey and they were having a hard time balancing their careers and home life," the insider added. "But there were still rough patches after his [2018] retirement, too."
Now, "when they feel frustrated with each other or like they aren’t as connected as they could be, they make it a point to slow down, prioritize their marriage and meet in the middle."
The blonde beauty recently opened up about how she and Fisher have been able to make their kids the number one priority while she's busy touring the country. "Mike as a dad is just super involved in our boys’ lives, very hands on. It takes a team, definitely, to be able to support my crazy life and Mike’s always running around doing a lot of charity things and he’s always meeting with people and he’s on different boards and stuff like that," she explained in a recent interview.
"So we’re very much switching off duties as far as taking boys here and there to school and sports and to all the extracurricular activities," Underwood noted. "I just love that I feel like we’re such a great team. I love it that he gets to now work with Isaiah on sports and things like that, and I know he loves it too. So, I think that’s one of my favorite qualities about Mike is just how hands on of a father he is and very willing to pick up the slack when I’m crazy busy."