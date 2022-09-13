Carrie Underwood Flies Solo On The Red Carpet Of CMT Giants Event As Marriage to Mike Fisher Crumbles — See Photos
Trouble in paradise? Carrie Underwood looked gorgeous when she attended the taping of CMT Giants on Monday, September 12, in Nashville, Tenn., but one person was noticeably absent: her husband, Mike Fisher.
The blonde beauty rocked a light blue dress with stars on it.
Scroll through the gallery below to see the country star's night out.
The mom-of-two smiled for the camera as she posed on the red carpet.
As OK! previously reported, Underwood, who got married to the hockey player in 2010, and Fisher have a rocky relationship as of late.
"She puts on a happy show for the cameras, but there's a lot going on behind the scenes," a source dished. "If you ask people who know them, they'll say Carrie and Mike's 11-year-marriage is far from picture perfect. The truth is they've had issues for years."
However, the "Before He Cheats" songstress has been keeping busy with her gal pals. In late August, she shared some fun snaps of herself cooking in the kitchen with her friends.
"What a fun girls’ day! We learned a new skill today with the help of @canningdiva!" she wrote on Instagram. "Veggies were chopped, soups were stirred, wine was sipped and laughs were abundant as we tried something new! Now I have a way to preserve all my garden goodness…I can’t wait to can some more goodies for the pantry!"
Clearly, the Oklahoma native is leaning on her loved ones, as she also gushed about her buds in a separate post from August.
"Girls’ night! OK, so, the guys were there, too, but we were doing our best to pretend they weren’t!" she exclaimed. "I am so lucky to be surrounded by so many amazing ladies! ❤️you guys!!!"
In the meantime, the A-lister has something to smile about: she was just nominated for three CMA Awards. Hopefully that will distract her from any drama!