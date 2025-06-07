or
Carrie Underwood's Hottest Moments — See the Stunning Pics!

carrie underwood sexiest photos
Source: @carrieunderwood/Instagram; MEGA

Carrie Underwood proves modesty can be just as hot!

June 7 2025, Published 12:05 a.m. ET

Ocean Beauty

carrie underwood sexiest photos
Source: @carrieunderwood/Instagram

Carrie Underwood wore a cute swimsuit in the snaps.

In a collab Instagram post with American Idol's page, Carrie Underwood shared photos of herself in a modest swimsuit while paddleboarding in Hawaii. At the time, she was on the island alongside fellow judges Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan for the Top 24 contestants' performances at Disney's Aulani Resort.

The ensemble was a blue and white geometric print one-piece swimsuit, featuring a side slit that exposed her toned thigh while keeping things modest. She also styled her blonde hair in a high bun with loose strands framing her face.

"Paddle board yoga?! I’m down. #CUonIDOL tonight at #DisneyAulani!" she captioned the snaps.

Carrie Underwood Opted for an All-Black Look

carrie underwood sexiest photos
Source: MEGA

Carrie Underwood was supercharged with strategies to handle post-inauguration backlash.

On March 19, the "Jesus, Take the Wheel" hitmaker attended the Opry 100: A Live Celebration at the Grand Ole Opry House in Nashville, Tenn., in a stunning one-shoulder black gown with sparkly embellishments. The dress featured a sheer, long train that offered a peek of her slender legs.

She Gave Off Major It Girl Energy

carrie underwood sexiest photos
Source: MEGA

Carrie Underwood and Mike Fisher wed in 2010.

Underwood was spotted out and about in New York City in March, wearing a metallic dress with long sleeves and a ruffled hem. She completed her stunning look with black pumps.

Glowing in Red

carrie underwood sexiest photos
Source: MEGA

Carrie Underwood advised an 'American Idol' contestant to 'post and ghost' to avoid social media trolls.

For her Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony in September 2018, Underwood wore a bright red trench coat with a matching belt that cinched at the waist and a pair of pointed-toe heels.

"How is this my life? How does a girl from Checotah, Okla., get a star on the Walk of Fame? I will tell you: belief. So many people who have believed in me," she told the crowd when she accepted the star.

Underwood continued, "As I got a little older and reality set in, you just don't know, 'Is this possible?' So I try out for American Idol and there was belief. Judges who believed in me from the beginning and people who voted for me that believed in me the whole way through."

She also thanked her husband and children in her emotional speech.

Carrie Underwood

Carrie Underwood Always Has the Best Outfits

carrie underwood sexiest photos
Source: MEGA

Carrie Underwood famously won 'American Idol' Season 4.

In August 2024, Underwood sported a colorful jacket, white top, denim shorts and knee-high boots during a performance on Good Morning America.

She Glowed on Stage

carrie underwood sexiest photos
Source: MEGA

Carrie Underwood performed at President Donald Trump's second inauguration.

The "How Great Thou Art" songstress serenaded her fans and viewers on the Today's stage at 30 Rockefeller Plaza, wearing a sparkly lime-green romper with fringes. She amped up her look with studded gold ankle boots that matched her blonde hair.

Carrie Underwood Radiated Beauty

carrie underwood sexiest photos
Source: MEGA

Carrie Underwood faced backlash after performing at the January inauguration.

Together with the Jonas Brothers, Underwood delivered an electrifying performance at Times Square while rocking a silver, gleaming jumpsuit.

Another S--- Stage Outfit

carrie underwood sexiest photos
Source: MEGA

Carrie Underwood gave her advice on conquering haters.

At the 2022 CMA Music Festival, Underwood turned up the heat when she performed in a red and black sequined top, denim shorts and thigh-high boots, accessorizing with a silver necklace and earrings.

