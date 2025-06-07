Carrie Underwood's Hottest Moments — See the Stunning Pics!

For her Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony in September 2018, Underwood wore a bright red trench coat with a matching belt that cinched at the waist and a pair of pointed-toe heels.

"How is this my life? How does a girl from Checotah, Okla., get a star on the Walk of Fame? I will tell you: belief. So many people who have believed in me," she told the crowd when she accepted the star.

Underwood continued, "As I got a little older and reality set in, you just don't know, 'Is this possible?' So I try out for American Idol and there was belief. Judges who believed in me from the beginning and people who voted for me that believed in me the whole way through."

She also thanked her husband and children in her emotional speech.