Carrie Underwood Fans Praise Her for Wearing 'Cute' and 'Modest' Swimsuit While Paddleboarding: 'Classy'

carrie underwood
Source: @carrieunderwood/Instagram

Carrie Underwood's fans praised her for wearing a 'cute' and 'modest' swimsuit while filming 'American Idol.'

By:

April 15 2025, Published 8:04 a.m. ET

Carrie Underwood is out here showing everyone that you don’t have to bare it all to turn heads.

In a recent Instagram post, the American Idol judge dropped a series of photos showing off her paddleboarding skills while rocking a demure swimsuit in Hawaii.

Source: @carrieunderwood/Instagram
Underwood joined fellow judges Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan on the island as the Top 24 contestants performed at Disney’s Aulani Resort.

carrie underwood modest swimsuit
Source: @americanidol/Instagram

Carrie Underwood wore a modest swimsuit while paddleboarding in Hawaii.

Keeping things sporty and stylish, the country superstar hit the water in a blue and white geometric-patterned swim dress. With its thin straps and subtle side slit, the one-piece offered a conservative cut that still flattered her toned figure and kept the vibe laid-back.

“Paddleboard yoga?! I’m down. #CUonIDOL tonight at #DisneyAulani!” she captioned the post.

lionel richie
Source: @americanidol/Instagram

The country singer was in Hawaii with her 'American Idol' fellow judges Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan.

Naturally, fans were loving the look.

“Classy. Plain old classy. Modest is hottest! 🔥,” one follower commented.

Another added, “This swimsuit though!! So cute & modest!”

A third chimed in with, “Oh, can we get details on that cute swimsuit?” while a fourth said, “Mercy me…whatever you’re doing in the gym is working. You look fabulous! 🤩🔥🔥🔥."

One person wrote, “Wish I had those legs❤️.”

carrie underwood american idol aulani
Source: @carrieunderwood/Instagram

Fans praised Carrie Underwood for being both modest and stylish.

In another post, Underwood looked like a Hawaiian goddess as she wore a flowy lime green two-piece set featuring a pleated crop top with dramatic cape-style sleeves and a high-waisted matching skirt.

The ensemble was complete with a traditional purple and white lei around her neck and a pink flower tucked behind her ear, perfectly complementing the beachy palm tree backdrop.

"Paradise. 🌼🏖," she wrote in the caption. "🌺 @americanidol from @disneyaulani tonight on ABC!"

The post comes just days after Underwood had a slightly more revealing moment — though not by choice.

During the final weekend of her Las Vegas residency, the “Before He Cheats” singer suffered a minor wardrobe malfunction on stage while performing "Denim & Rhinestones."

As she danced, fans noticed she awkwardly reached behind her back — turns out, the zipper on her bedazzled jean shorts had popped open mid-performance. TikToker @ohheyimjk, who was at the show, praised Underwood for managing it like a pro, saying she “handled this so well that you hardly notice.”

carrie underwood hawaii
Source: @carrieunderwood/Instagram

The 'Cry Pretty' singer had a wardrobe malfunction during her recent performance in Las Vegas.

Later on, while performing “Cry Pretty,” Underwood decided to share the tale with the crwod.

“Y’all want to hear a funny story? This is kind of embarrassing, but I was laughing and I want you to laugh too, so I'm going to embarrass myself,” she said. “The last act, the zipper on the back of the little thing I was wearing — whoop! So I was laughing and running into people and I could not turn around. And I'm really sorry you guys had to stare at my booty for like two songs!”

She even posted about the incident on Instagram, writing, “Last night was epic…wardrobe malfunctions and all! 😂 Nothing like being stuck out on stage with your booty on display! 😳🤪 That’s what makes a live show fun…the unpredictability! One thing I CAN always predict, though, is how awesome the crowd is going to be! Thanks for bringing it, #Vegas! Let’s do it one final time tonight! @resortsworldlv #CUinVegas 📸: @jeffjohnsonimages.”

