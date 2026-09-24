Carrot Top's Legal War With Brian Evans Goes Confidential as Judge Warns Jail Could Follow Violations
Sept. 24 2026, Published 6:36 a.m. ET
Carrot Top’s increasingly bitter legal battle with former opening act Brian Evans has taken another dramatic turn.
A Florida judge has ordered the contentious case to be kept confidential and warned that violations of her orders could lead to escalating sanctions, including possible jail time, per the transcript of the September 22 emergency hearing obtained by Radar Online.
The decision came days after Carrot Top, whose real name is Scott Thompson, was hospitalized following what his attorneys described in court documents as a suicide attempt.
Thompson’s attorney Ronnie Bittman had asked the court for immediate restrictions on Evans’ ability to file documents, arguing that the filings could expose deeply personal material to the public.
“A public filing can become national news almost immediately,” Bittman wrote in an earlier filing, accusing Evans of “repeatedly extorting Mr. Thompson with the threat of exposing him to ill repute, false allegations, and salacious materials.”
The attorney also described the situation as “an emergency in the most human sense” while asking the court to put restrictions on the singer's future filings.
The 46-year-old has denied the extortion allegations and pushed back against the comedian’s team’s characterization of his settlement proposals.
Carrot Top's Attorneys Pushed To Have Brian Evans’ Lawsuit Dismissed
During the September 22 hearing, Evans argued there was no sworn medical evidence connecting him to Carrot Top’s hospitalization.
He told the court the Hacks actor's emergency filing contained “no affidavits, no sworn declarations, no medical records, no police reports,” per the hearing transcript.
Rather than striking the existing filings, the judge ordered them sealed and placed tighter limits on what could be submitted going forward.
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The judge indicated that future filings would need to be “directly and solely related” to whether an arbitration agreement between the parties is enforceable.
The court also warned that violations could bring more serious consequences, including incarceration.
TMZ reported that the judge told the parties, “I'll sign a pickup order in a nanosecond” if someone violated the court’s orders.
Carrot Top’s legal team, meanwhile, had asked for the lawsuit to be dismissed with prejudice or for restrictions to be placed on Evans’ future filings.
The court instead kept the litigation alive while moving to limit public access to the filings.
Scott Thompson and Brian Evans’ Dispute Started Over a 2024 Settlement Agreement
Evans sued Carrot Top, seeking to undo a 2024 settlement agreement.
He has also alleged that the red-haired comedian sent him an unsolicited sexually explicit video and made promises about future entertainment opportunities that did not materialize.
His attorneys have repeatedly described the litigation as an attempt to pressure the comedian for money.
In a September 3 filing, Bittman alleged the musician threatened to submit a sexually explicit recording to the public court record unless the 61-year-old paid $500,000.
Page Six reported that Evans denied threatening to release the video and said the communication was “intended to be confidential.”
He also claimed the footage “was deleted a long time ago” under a previous settlement agreement, per the outlet.
Another filing referenced a $2 million settlement proposal.
The former opening act characterized that offer as a “final settlement proposal, not an extortionate demand,” while Carrot Top’s attorneys described the broader litigation differently.
The judge is still expected to address the Luxor headliner’s motion to compel arbitration, along with a request concerning Evans’ status as a vexatious litigant.