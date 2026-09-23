Carrot Top’s Accuser Files Request to Remove Emergency Status From Court Bid, Says Motion Rehashes Prior Filings

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Carrot Top's accuser has taken another step in their dramatic legal dispute. Brian Evans, who accused the comedian of sending him an explicit sexual video, filed a new request on Monday, September 21, in their bitter legal battle. Evans asked that the Florida judge remove an "emergency" designation from a motion filed on September 20 by the 61-year-old 1990s star.

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Source: MEGA Carrot Top filed an emergency order.

The comic, whose real name is Scott Thompson, reportedly asked the court to require cause, grant immediate protective relief and impose restrictions on Evans' ability to make filings on his own behalf. Thompson also asked that Evans' ability to make e-filings be deactivated. Evans has alleged that Thompson's filing asked the court for "writ of bodily attachment," which would require him to be detained and brought in front of a judge.

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Source: MEGA Carrot Top was accused of asking for the same thing twice.

Per the documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Thompson made the request "as a contempt sanction since monetary sanctions are useless." However, Evans claimed in his counter-filing that the requests do not constitute an emergency filing, asking for the urgent classification to be removed. He also noted that Thompson had previously filed similar show-cause, protective and filing-related relief orders on September 5. "The September 20 Motion is that same ask wearing a new headline," Evans said.

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Carrot Top's Suicide Attempt

Source: MEGA Carrot Top was hospitalized following a suicide attempt.

The latest legal moves came after Thompson was hospitalized following a suicide attempt on September 18. In court documents filed on September 22, Thompson's legal representation called the incident "an emergency in the most human sense." He asked for "immediate protections" while hospitalized. Thompson may have also suffered an overdose from prescription medication before his hospitalization. "I am sorry that Scott apparently did something to hurt himself," Evans told Page Six. "He’s a great talent, but these are issues he needs to deal with and move past."

'It Was Not a Threat'

Source: MEGA Carrot Top was allegedly extorted amid his legal battle.