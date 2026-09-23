NEWS Carrot Top Was Turning Blue in the Face and Told to 'Stay Awake' Following Alleged Suicide Attempt, 911 Call Reveals Source: MEGA Newly released 911 audio revealed the frightening scene at Carrot Top's Las Vegas home. Taylor Camp Sept. 23 2026, Published 5:19 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Newly released 911 audio is shedding more light on the frightening moments before Carrot Top was rushed to the hospital following an alleged suicide attempt. An unidentified woman could be heard repeatedly begging the 61-year-old comedian, whose real name is Scott Thompson, to "stay awake" as she waited for emergency responders to arrive at his Las Vegas home.

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Carrot Top Was Begged to 'Stay Awake'

Source: MEGA The woman who found the comedian had reportedly gone to check on him at the request of one of his employees.

In the audio obtained by TMZ, the woman told dispatchers she had gone to check on Thompson after one of his employees asked her to do so. After finding the comedian near his pool, she told the dispatcher he was conscious but appeared to be fading in and out. "Stay awake. Stay awake. Stay awake," the caller pleaded at one point before reporting that Thompson was passing out.

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Carrot Top Was Reportedly Struggling to Breathe

Source: MEGA Carrot Top was found near his pool as the caller worked with a dispatcher to keep him conscious and monitor his breathing.

The situation became increasingly concerning as the caller reported that Thompson was barely breathing and that his face appeared to be turning blue. A dispatcher instructed the woman to lay him flat, tilt his head back and closely monitor his breathing in case CPR became necessary. The caller also said Thompson's legs were hanging in the pool and she was struggling to move him while waiting for paramedics.

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Carrot Top Was Hospitalized After a Suspected Overdose

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Source: MEGA The 61-year-old was transported to a Las Vegas hospital after emergency crews responded to his home.

Thompson was hospitalized on Friday, September 18, following what has been reported as an alleged suicide attempt involving a suspected overdose of prescription medication. The Clark County Fire Department previously confirmed that crews responded to his home after receiving a report of a 61-year-old man who was "not alert." He was ultimately transported to a hospital by a private ambulance.

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Carrot Top is 'Continuing to Improve'

Source: MEGA Carrot Top's representative later confirmed he was awake, breathing on his own and continuing to improve under medical care.

Days after the frightening incident, Thompson's representative, Jami Schlicher, shared a positive update about his recovery. "Scott remains hospitalized and under close medical care," she said, adding that the comedian was awake, breathing on his own and "continuing to improve." Schlicher also revealed that Thompson had been joking with medical staff and reading supportive messages from fans while surrounded by his loved ones.

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Carrot Top's Las Vegas Shows Remain on Hold

Source: MEGA The longtime Las Vegas entertainer has headlined at the Luxor since 2005.