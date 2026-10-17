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Carrot Top Says He's 'Overwhelmed' by 'Love, Support and Prayers' Following Suicide Attempt

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Source: MEGA

Carrot Top was hospitalized following a suicide attempt in Las Vegas on September 18.

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Oct. 17 2026, Published 5:46 p.m. ET

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Carrot Top shared a message with his fans recently following his suicide attempt.

“I’m truly overwhelmed by the outpouring of love, support, prayers, and well wishes I’ve received over the past couple of weeks,” the comedian, 61, penned on Instagram Saturday, October 17.

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Carrot Top Was Hospitalized on September 18

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image of carrot top
Source: MEGA

'I’m truly overwhelmed by the outpouring of love, support, prayers, and well wishes I’ve received over the past couple of weeks,' the comedian wrote on social media.

"Every message, text, and kind thought has meant more to me than you know,” he continued alongside a photo of himself performing on stage.

“While I haven’t been able to respond to everyone individually, please know that I’ve felt your love and appreciate each and every one of you from the bottom of my heart," the emotional note went on.

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Carrot Top Will Be Returning to the Comedy Stage on October 19

image of carrot top
Source: MEGA

Many fans sent well wishes for Carrot Top in his comments section.

"Thank you for being there for me during this time. It truly means the world to me!” he concluded. The funnyman also revealed he will be returning to his prop comedy show at the Luxor Casino in Las Vegas on October 19.

Fans took to the comments and shared their love and support for Carrot Top, whose real name is Scott Thompson.

“The World is too dark to be without you,” someone wrote, with another person adding: “Please know the world has your back!”

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Fans Sent Their Love to the Comedian in Comments Section

image of carrot top
Source: MEGA

'The joy you bring this world is truly magical,' one fan gushed over the funnyman.

“The joy you bring this world is truly magical. Carrot Top forever ❤️🥕," one user wrote. “[I] hope you truly did see all the love and you know that you have so many you could reach out to at any given moment. 🤍" an individual chimed in.

Another user said: "So incredibly proud of you, Scott. Also can’t wait to see what crazy material this brings you! Sending all the love and prayers in the world."

On September 18, Thompson was hospitalized following a suicide attempt at his Las Vegas residence.

image of carrot top
Source: MEGA

Carrot Top will be returning to the stage for his comedy show on October 19.

The star’s representative, Jami Schlicher, spoke out about the incident in a statement.

“Mr. Thompson is recovering in the hospital and is receiving the care and support he needs,” Schlicher said. “His family and those closest to him are deeply grateful for the concern, prayers and respectfully ask for privacy.”

His shows were subsequently canceled following his hospitalization, as the actor has headlined his own residency at the Luxor since 2005.

On September 20, it was reported Thompson was awake and was able to breathe on his own. “Scott remains hospitalized and under close medical care. He is now awake, breathing on his own and continuing to improve, surrounded by his family and those closest to him," Schlicher noted.

If you or someone you know is struggling with mental health challenges, please call or text 988, or chat at 988lifeline.org 24/7 for help.

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