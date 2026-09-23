Carrot Top's Attorney Calls Suicide Attempt an 'Emergency in the Most Human Sense' in New Court Documents

Article continues below advertisement

Carrot Top's attorney described the comedian’s recent suicide attempt as "this is now an emergency in the most human sense" in a new court filing. Obtained by Page Six Tuesday, September 22, Ronnie Bitman made the statement in an emergency motion filed, asking a Florida court to restrict filings from Brian Evans, a former opening act for Carrot Top. The filing also asked the court to deactivate Evans’ e-filing privileges. Bitman wrote that Carrot Top, whose real name is Scott Thompson, was "hospitalized following a suicide attempt" on September 18.

Article continues below advertisement

Carrot Top’s Attorney Sought Restrictions On Court Filings

Source: MEGA Carrot Top’s attorney sought restrictions on Brian Evans’ court filings during the ongoing legal dispute.

The motion asked for immediate protections while Thompson remained hospitalized. "A public filing can become national news almost immediately. This has been Evans’ modus operandi in repeatedly extorting Mr. Thompson with the threat of exposing him to ill repute, false allegations, and salacious materials," the filing said. The attorney described Thompson as a "national icon and entertainment treasure" while asking the court to limit Evans’ future filings.

Article continues below advertisement

Brian Evans Denied Threatening To Release Video

Source: MEGA Carrot Top was the subject of Brian Evans' denial over an alleged threat involving a sexually explicit video.

The legal dispute previously included allegations involving a s------- explicit recording. In a September 3 filing, Bitman alleged that Evans demanded $500,000 from Thompson and threatened to place the video in a public court file. Evans denied making such a threat and disputed the allegations. He said the communication between the parties was "intended to be confidential." "I am sorry that Scott apparently did something to hurt himself," the singer told Page Six. "He’s a great talent but these are issues he needs to deal with and move past," Evans added. Evans also said the video in question was deleted under a previous settlement agreement and said he did not intend to harm Thompson. "Thankfully he is still with us," he said.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Carrot Top remained hospitalized and continued recovering after the reported suicide attempt.

Thompson was hospitalized after emergency responders went to his Las Vegas home on September 18. TMZ reported that responders arrived around 4:20 p.m. after receiving a call involving a 61-year-old man who was "not alert." He was later taken to a hospital by private ambulance. His representative, Jami Schlicher, previously confirmed that Thompson was recovering and receiving medical care. "His family and those closest to him are deeply grateful for the concern, prayers and respectfully ask for privacy," she said. Schlicher told Page Six on Sunday, September 20, that Thompson is "now awake, breathing on his own and continuing to improve," with family and loved ones around him. She also said he continued to share moments of humor with medical staff.

Carrot Top Remained Hospitalized As Shows Were Canceled

Source: MEGA Carrot Top’s Las Vegas shows were canceled while he received medical care following his hospitalization.