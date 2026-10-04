Who Is Carrot Top? 5 Things to Know About the Comedian After Suicide Attempt

Article continues below advertisement

Comedian Carrot Top built a decades-long career in comedy before recently drawing renewed attention following a reported suicide attempt. The 61-year-old, whose real name is Scott Thompson, is out of the hospital and recovering at home after being hospitalized on September 18. Authorities responded to his Las Vegas home that afternoon following an attempt to kill himself, after which he was taken to a medical facility in critical condition. His hospitalization came amid claims by his legal team that he was being extorted, as well as separate sexual misconduct allegations against him. Here's everything to know about the stand-up comedian, including his comedy career, recent hospitalization and ongoing legal disputes.

Article continues below advertisement

Carrot Top Is From Florida

Source: MEGA Carrot Top is a comedian.

Thompson was born in Rockledge, Fla., on February 25, 1965. He grew up in Cocoa Beach and graduated from Cocoa High School in 1983. He got his now-famous stage name in high school, when his swimming coach nicknamed him "Carrot Top."

Article continues below advertisement

Carrot Top Is a Stand-Up Comedian and Actor

Source: MEGA He booked his first stand-up comedy gig as a freshman at Florida Atlantic University.

After high school, Thompson enrolled at Florida Atlantic University, where he booked his first stand-up comedy gig as a freshman. As his profile grew in the years thereafter, he landed one of his first major opportunities in 1992 when he stepped in for comedian Sam Kinison, who died in a head-on car accident at the age of 38. Thompson worked as a continuity announcer for Cartoon Network from 1995 to 1999 while also starring in several films and television shows, including Chairman of the Board and Space Ghost Coast to Coast. His appearances continued over the years with credits on Scrubs, George Lopez, Family Guy, Gene Simmons Family Jewel, The Girls Next Door, The Neighbors, Robot Chicken, Hitting the Breaks, Sharknado: The 4th Awakens and Hacks, among others.

Article continues below advertisement

Carrot Top Has Been in a Long-Term Relationship With His Business-Owner Girlfriend

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Source: MEGA Carrot Top's girlfriend is a business owner.

According to The U.S. Sun, Thompson has been dating his longtime girlfriend, Amanda Hogan, since 2014. She is a business owner who founded Any Thyme Catering, a catering and event-planning company. She also runs an Etsy shop where she sells handmade pottery and tableware.

Article continues below advertisement

Carrot Top Made Headlines Following a Suicide Attempt

Source: MEGA Carrot Top was released from the hospital after a suicide attempt on September 18.

In a statement on September 18, a representative for Thompson revealed the comedian was "recovering in the hospital" and "receiving the care and support he needs." "His family and those closest to him are deeply grateful for the concern, prayers and respectfully ask for privacy," the representative added. The statement did not disclose why Thompson was hospitalized, but a police incident report later revealed he had attempted suicide on the afternoon of September 18 at his home. He was found near the pool in his backyard after reportedly calling a member of his team in a distressed state. He had spoken with his manager about concerns over an upcoming article about him before sending a brief, alarming text and suddenly going silent. Thompson's manager alerted authorities, who responded to the property and found him in need of emergency medical attention. As OK! reported, Thompson was released from the hospital roughly a week after the suicide attempt. His scheduled Las Vegas shows were canceled while he continues to recover from the frightening incident and deal with the reported extortion threats.

Article continues below advertisement

Carrot Top Is Facing Sexual Misconduct Allegations

Source: MEGA Carrot Top's attorney claimed his client is the victim of extortion by a singer.